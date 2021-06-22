Elevator and Escalator Market is a comprehensive report on the global market provides in-depth insight into the industry covering all the important parameters and analyzes that provide qualitative insight into the factors that affect Global Elevator and Escalator Market growth. Includes all regions and countries in the world that show regional development status including market size.

The Elevator and Escalator market was valued at 12500 Billion US$ in 2021 and is projected to reach 17700 Billion US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

An Elevator, also called Lift in British English, is a type of transport equipment that efficiently carries passengers or freight between the levels of multistory building. Most modern elevators are propelled by electric motors, with the aid of a counterweight, through a system of cables and sheaves (pulleys). By opening the way to higher buildings, the elevator played a decisive role in creating the characteristic urban geography of many modern cities, especially in the United States, and promises to fill an indispensable role in future city development.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Elevator and Escalator Market: ThyssenKrupp, Schindler Group, Kone, Fujitec, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi and others.

Global Elevator and Escalator Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Elevator and Escalator Market on the basis of Types are:

Elevator

Escalator

On the basis of Application , the Global Elevator and Escalator Market is segmented into:

Residential Area

Commercial Office

Transportation Hub Area

Industrial Area

Others

Regional Analysis For Elevator and Escalator Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Elevator and Escalator Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

