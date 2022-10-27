Elemental Skill, Burst, and abilities

Nahida is the most recent 5-star Dendro character coming to Genshin Impression, also referred to as the Lesser Lord Kusanali, who’s the present Dendro Archon. With such a title, the neighborhood expects her to own expertise that match the opposite highly effective Archons within the sport.

Earlier than Nahida’s official launch on November 2, the builders launched extra particulars about her Elemental Talent and Elemental Burst. With this info, Vacationers can think about her utility and resolve if she is price their Primogems or not. This text will embody all of the official info that was disclosed from Genshin Impression about Nahida.

Nahida’s Regular Assault, Elemental Talent, and Elemental Burst in Genshin Impression

Nahida is a Dendro unit in Genshin Impression that may create situations for Dendro Elemental Reactions and deal injury even when she is off-field.

Regular Assault – Akara

Nahida’s Regular Assault vary (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The Dendro Archon is a Catalyst consumer and her Regular Assault can carry out as much as 4 assaults that deal Dendro injury to opponents in entrance of her. Her Charged Assault is just like different characters’ the place it’ll devour a small quantity of stamina to deal AoE Dendro injury close to her place.

Elemental Talent – All Schemes to Know

Aiming Mode for Nahida’s Elemental Talent (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Nahida has two variations of utilizing her Elemental Talent: Faucet and Maintain. When tapping on her Talent, she’s going to ship forth a karmic bond of wooden and tree from her aspect, dealing AoE Dendro injury and marking as much as 8 opponents that will likely be hit with the Seed of Skandha.

In the meantime, if gamers maintain her Elemental Talent, they may enter Aiming Mode, which is able to enable Nahida to pick out a most of 8 enemies inside a restricted space. As soon as the Talent button is launched, it’ll deal Dendro injury to every of the chosen opponents and mark them with the Seed of Skandha. Throughout this Aiming Mode, Nahida could have elevated resistance to interruption.

Enemies marked with the Seed of Skandha are linked collectively (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Enemies who’re marked with the Seed of Skandha will likely be linked to at least one one other inside a sure set distance. If Genshin Impression gamers set off Elemental Reactions on opponents affected by the Seeds or in the event that they take injury from Dendro Cores, Nahida will unleash Tri-Karma Purification. This talent will deal Dendro injury on all of the linked opponents primarily based on her Assault and Elemental Mastery.

Elemental Burst – Illusory Coronary heart

Nahida’s Elemental Burst (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Nahida’s Elemental Burst will manifest the Courtroom of Goals and develop the Shrine of Maya. As soon as the Shrine of Maya is unleashed, the next results will likely be utilized, primarily based on the Elemental Sorts throughout the get together:

Pyro: The injury dealt by Tri-Karma Purification from Nahida’s Elemental Talent is elevated Electro: The interval between every Tri-Karma Purification is decreased Hydro: The Shrine of Maya’s length is elevated

If there are not less than two Genshin Impression characters with the aforementioned components within the get together, these results will likely be additional boosted. Understand that these bonuses will take impact even when Nahida isn’t on the sphere and the energetic character is throughout the Shrine of Maya.

Based mostly on the data above, it’s clear that Nahida holds a significant supporting function inside Genshin Impression Dendro groups. Whereas her injury multiplier has not been revealed, gamers can anticipate her to deal first rate injury, particularly since her Elemental Talent can nonetheless deal injury to opponents when she’s off-field.



