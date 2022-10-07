Elemental Skill, Burst, and abilities explained

Nilou is an upcoming 5-star Hydro character that’s scheduled to be launched within the second part of Genshin Impact version 3.1. Gamers have lower than per week to start out farming for the star of the Zubayr Theater.

Earlier than deciding whether or not they need to want on Nilou’s banner or not, gamers can study extra about her Regular Assault, Elemental Ability, and Elemental Burst from this text. It is going to undoubtedly assist Vacationers who lack Primogems to decide earlier than the arrival of Nilou’s banner.

Genshin Impression: Nilou Regular Assault, Elemental Ability, Elemental Burst, and Passive Ability Revealed

Beforehand, Nilou was formally launched as a supporting character in Genshin Impact, able to altering sure Elemental Reactions’ results underneath particular circumstances. Her Elemental Ability has two totally different motion units, dealing Hydro harm and making use of Moist to enemies, whereas her Elemental Burst offers AoE Hydro harm.

Regular Assault: Dance of Samser

Nilou’s Regular Assault (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

For Nilou’s Regular Assault in Genshin Impression, she will be able to solely carry out as much as three consecutive sword assaults. Her Charged Assault will devour a small quantity of Stamina to carry out a twirling slash.

Elemental Ability: Dance of Haftkarsvar (Sword Dance)

Nilou’s Elemental Ability in Genshin Impact will permit her to enter the Pirouette state, dealing Hydro harm to close by enemies based mostly on Nilou’s Max HP.

Whereas Nilou is on this Pirouette state, her Regular Assault and Elemental Ability will permit her to enter the Sword Dance and Whirling Steps stances, respectively.

Luminous Phantasm on her third dance step (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

For the Sword Dance stance, Nilou’s third dance step will finish the Pirouette state and unleashes a Luminous Phantasm that offers Hydro harm to opponents it touches, with Nilou gaining the Lunar Prayer impact. This impact converts Nilou’s three consecutive regular assaults into Sword Dance methods, and her closing hit will unleash a Luminous Phantasm.

Elemental Ability: Dance of Haftkarsvar (Whirling Steps)

Whirling Water Wheel dealing AoE Hydro harm (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The second motion set for her Elemental Ability is Whirling Steps, and the distinction is that this stance will unleash the Whirling Water Wheel that offers AoE Hydro harm and in addition creates a Tranquility Aura that follows the lively character to use Moist to opponents inside an AoE.

In less complicated phrases, Sword Dance is a talent that solely Nilou can profit from as she must hit enemies to make use of Luminous Phantasm. Whirling Steps advantages all the crew because the Tranquility Aura stays lively even when switching characters.

Elemental Burst: Dance of Abzendegi: Distant Desires, Listening Spring

Nilou’s Burst AoE vary (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

In comparison with Nilou’s Elemental Ability, her Burst is way simpler to grasp. Nilou’s Elemental Burst in Genshin Impression will trigger a Lotus of Distant Waters to bloom, dealing AoE Hydro harm based mostly on Nilou’s max HP and making use of the Lingering Aeon impact to all opponents hit by the Burst. After a couple of seconds, enemies that had been affected by Lingering Aeon will take Hydro harm.

Passive Expertise: Courtroom of Dancing Petals

Dendro and Hydro characters within the crew (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

One among Nilou’s passive skills in Genshin Impression is Courtroom of Dancing Petals and may solely be activated when all characters in the party are all Dendro or Hydro, and there’s not less than one Dendro character and one Hydro character within the celebration.

When these necessities are met, each time Nilou completes the third dance step of her Dance of Haftkarscar (Elemental Ability), it is going to grant all close by characters with the Golden Chalice’s Bounty for 30 seconds.

Characters with the Golden Chalice’s Bounty impact will enhance the Elemental Mastery of all close by characters by 100 for 10 seconds at any time when they’re hit by Dendro assaults. This exhibits that Nilou matches higher into Bloom crew compositions because the exploded Dendro Cores will even deal Dendro harm to lively characters.

Bountiful Cores might be created as an alternative of Dendro Cores (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

As well as, triggering Bloom’s response will even create Bountiful Cores as an alternative of Dendro Cores. Bountiful Core harm is taken into account harm dealt by Dendro Cores produced by Bloom in Genshin Impression.

The distinction is that the previous Cores will explode a lot faster after being created, and still have a bigger AoE when in comparison with the latter. Nonetheless, it is very important notice that Bountiful Cores can’t set off Hyperbloom or Burgeon, and share an higher numerical restrict with Dendro Cores.

Needless to say if the celebration doesn’t meet the circumstances for this passive expertise, any current Golden Chalice’s Bounty results might be eliminated. Genshin Impact gamers must deploy solely Dendro and Hydro characters within the crew to activate this passive talent, which is taken into account to be Nilou’s most necessary asset to maximise her harm output.

Whereas Nilou is claimed to be a supporting character in Genshin Impression, her kits reveal that she is healthier as an on-field character, consistently meting out Hydro harm and inflicting enemies with varied results.



