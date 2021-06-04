Elegant Elevation With Innovation To Drive The Mammalian Cell Banking Market To US$ 1.1 Billion Between 2020 to 2030 The Mammalian Cell Banking Market To Witness Discernment At A CAGR Of 14.1% From 2020 to 2030

The Mammalian Cell Banking Market is bound to grow at the rate of 14.1% between 2020 to 2030 and reach US$ US$ 1.1 Billion. Technological smartness has penetrated the healthcare vertical in the last few years. The current situation is such that every ailment asks for root cause analysis. As such, healthcare personnel prefer looking into a sleep pattern, calorie intake, heart rate, and the period of workout. So, the demand for devices tracking these traits is increasing. Every facet of the healthcare industry relies on smart devices as of now.

Cell banks allow the storage and generation of detailed characterizations of cell lines with specific genomes for research use. Mammalian cells are mostly used in the biopharmaceutical industry for the production of recombinant therapeutic proteins. Moreover, mammalian cell lines are used as host cells for the production of biologics in the biopharmaceutical industry.

The mammalian cell banking market is expanding with increasing cancer research. Companies are channelizing efforts to maximize productivity, flexibility, and throughput capabilities. Additionally, with the research community’s ever-evolving needs, the demand for specialized cell culture has grown, and due to this, most manufacturers that are currently offering these services cannot depend solely on sales from catalog services.

Companies covered in Mammalian Cell Banking Market Report Sartorius Stedim BioOutsource Limited.

Charles River Laboratories.

Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group Ltd

VIRUSURE

Altogen Labs

Abzena Ltd

Northway Biotechpharma

Selexis SA

According to the latest report published by PMR, the global mammalian cell banking market is projected to account for US$ 1.1 Bn, in terms of value, by 2030 end. The report further projects that the mammalian cell banking market will progress at an average CAGR of 14% through 2030.

Key Takeaways of Mammalian Cell Banking Market Study

The CHO segment, under cell, is expected to contribute more than 60% of revenue share in the mammalian cell banking market.

of revenue share in the mammalian cell banking market. Various services launched by key players along with customized service offerings are expected to dominate the demand for working cell banks.

Leading players in the mammalian cell banking market are collaborating with research institutes as well as contract research organization to strengthen their market position.

North America holds more than half of the global mammalian cell banking market share. With increasing use of technology, rapid industrialization, and more research programs, growing economies such East Asia will experience increasing growth in the mammalian cell banking market.

Rising demand for cell lines for producing vaccines to combat the COVID-19 outbreak is boding well for the growth of the mammalian cell banking market.

“The global mammalian cell banking market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Increase demand for cell banking and its application in cancer research are expected to propel market growth over the next decade,” says a PMR analyst.

Acquisitions & Partnerships – Key Strategies amongst Market Players

Key players in the mammalian cell banking market are improving their product portfolios and strengthening their market positions though the launch of new products and services.

For instance, in August 2019 , Sartorius Stedim BioOutsource Limited launched a new services for mammalian cell bank manufactures under GMP conditions.

, Sartorius Stedim BioOutsource Limited launched a new services for mammalian cell bank manufactures under GMP conditions. In January 2019, Charles River Laboratories announced the expansion of cell banking services at its Malvern, PA, site.

Various players in the mammalian cell banking market are focusing on growth strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships.

For example, in June 2019, Selexis SA announced a partnership with Avacta Group Plc for cell line development.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the mammalian cell banking market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015–2019 and projections for 2020–2020, on the basis of cell (CHO, BHK, NS0, YB2/0 & P2/0, HEK293 & derivatives, and HELA), technology (transient expression platforms, inducible expression platforms, and stable expression platforms), cell bank (master cell banks (MCBs), working cell bank (WCBs), End of Production Cell Banks (EoPCBs), and research & development cell banks (R&D CBs)), and end user (contract research organizations (CROs), research & academic institutions, and biopharmaceutical companies), across seven key regions.

