Electrotechnical Paper Market: Rising Allocations On analysis And Innovation 2030

The electrotechnical paper market is poised to expand at a value CAGR of close to 5%, and is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 550 Mn over the forecast duration of 2020-2030. The outbreak of COVID-19 will have a short-term impact on the electrotechnical paper market. However, reliability of electric power is critical to a nation’s economic vitality, as power failures can lead to large potential economic loss. Therefore, growth in demand for reliable delivery of electric power is boosting investments, which is expected to supplement the growth of the electrotechnical paper market.

Moreover, shift from coal to natural gas-powered generation is resulting in significant investments to upgrade and improve transmission infrastructure and ensure grid reliability. Further, tightening environmental regulations have resulted in decline in development of coal-fired generation plants.Therefore, upgradation of grid infrastructure will continue to drive investments, as the shift becomes more pronounced over the forecast period. This transition is expected to drive growth of the electrotechnical paper market over the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact on Electrotechnical Paper Market

The effects of COVID-19 have been profound in recent times, which is thereby having significant implications on various sectors. Electrotechnical technical paper is used in transformers and power grids, and owing to high-investment cost to set up new grid infrastructure, investment activities have been suspended. This, in turn, will have major ramifications on the global electrotechnical paper market in the short term. Moreover, companies operating in the market also engage in export of insulation paper, and the outbreak of COVID-19 has put a hold on the movement of goods.

However, manufacturers are focusing on maintaining strong relationships with customers and suppliers in order to ensure uninterrupted access to products that their customers rely upon. Moreover, post COVID-19 crisis, manufacturers will focus on increasing their presence in developing countries and will ramp up production to meet industry demand. Thus, in the long run, the electrotechnical paper market is anticipated to regain its original momentum.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

