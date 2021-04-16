Electrosurgical Devices Market Business Opportunities, Demand, Insights Research And Outlook 2020 To 2027

The Global Electrosurgical Devices Market report by Emergen Research in an all-encompassing analysis of the Electrosurgical Devices market and offers a complete overview of the worldwide industry to predict market growth over the forecast period (2020-2027). The increase in funding of the government in order to establish innovative technologies and to improve the healthcare infrastructure is most likely to present lucrative opportunities for the market players over the forecast period. The growing number of cosmetic surgeries due to the rising investments in aesthetic procedures are projected to drive the demand for the devices. Growing awareness among the population about the advanced surgical procedure presents growth opportunities for the market players.

The report performs an insightful analysis of various fundamental market aspects, including SWOT analysis, CAGR during the projected period, recent developments, new product launches, technology upgradation, product offerings, application landscape, end-users, and geographical footprint of the leading companies. The market estimations carried out by our team of industry experts are based on various research methodologies and validated information on the present market scenario.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2020, Boston Scientific announced the launch of the DIRECTSENSE™ technology. The technology is a tool for monitoring the effect of radiofrequency (RF) energy delivery during cardiac ablation procedures.

Bipolar held the largest market share of 61.5% in the year 2019 due to the wide application of the bipolar segment in the cases related to neurosurgery or otolaryngology.

General surgery accounted for the largest market share of the electrosurgical devices market in 2019 due to the increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Key participants include Olympus Corporation, Covidien PLC, Boston Scientific, Ethicon, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bovie Medical Corporation, Smith and Nephew, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson, and Conmed Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Electrosurgical Devices Market on the basis of Method, Product, Surgery Type, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bipolar Monopolar

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Active electrodes Electrosurgical Generators Dispersive Electrodes Electrosurgical Instruments and Accessories

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Gastroenterology General surgery Gynecology Cosmetic Neurosurgery Cardiovascular Urology Orthopedic Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key Questions Addressed:

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Electrosurgical Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Electrosurgical Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased use of minimally invasive surgeries

4.2.2.2. Rising incidence of chronic disease

4.2.2.3. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.4. Technological advancements in Electrosurgical Devices

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled Professional in the field

4.2.3.2. Stringent regulatory frameworks regarding the approval

4.2.3.3. Increasing number of product recalls

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Electrosurgical Devices Market By Method Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Method Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Bipolar

5.1.2. Monopolar

Chapter 6. Electrosurgical Devices Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Active electrodes

6.1.2. Electrosurgical Generators

6.1.3. Dispersive Electrodes

6.1.4. Electrosurgical Instruments and Accessories

CONTINUED…!

