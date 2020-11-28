Electrostatic precipitator market Future Growth Insight and competitive Outlook – Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Thermax Global, DUCON, Fujian Longking
According to the latest research, global demand for electrostatic precipitator Market is driven by the need for reducing air emissions as industrialization is growing exponentially in all the developing countries, Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market in estimated value from USD 5.62 Billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.58 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.81% in the forecast period
If you are involved in the Electrostatic Precipitator industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Type (Dry ESP, Wet ESP), Offering (Hardware & Software, Services), End User (Power & Electricity, Metals, Cement, Chemicals, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
What are the major market growth drivers?
Increase in air pollution control regulations by governments
Increase in environment related concerns
Key Market Competitors: Electrostatic Precipitator Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in electrostatic precipitator market are General Electric, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Siemens AG, amec foster wheeler, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Thermax Global, DUCON, Fujian Longking Co., Ltd., S.A. HAMON, Trion, KC cottrell India, Feida India Private Limited, FLSmidth, Sinoma-Tec, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Fuel Tech Inc., IS SaveEnergy AG, PPC Industries , Inc., Balcke-Dürr GmbH and others.
Key Developments in the Market:
In June 2018, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. received contract for the upgradation of environmental system at Boryeong Power Station. And, in August 2017, the company received an order for supplying the electrostatic precipitator, gas turbine and power generator to a power plant owned by Anshan Iron and Steel Group for the environmental system.
In January 2017, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. announced the acquisition of Universal Acoustic & Emission Technologies, engaged in providing acoustic and filtration solution. The product line of Babcock & Wilcox will get diversified and expanded, so as its market share also
Market Dynamics:
Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview
Some extract from Table of Contents
Overview of Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market
Electrostatic Precipitator Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type
Electrostatic Precipitator Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application
Electrostatic Precipitator Size (Value) Comparison by Region
Electrostatic Precipitator Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate
Electrostatic Precipitator Competitive Situation and Trends
Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments
Players/Suppliers, Sales Area
Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Electrostatic Precipitator
Global Electrostatic Precipitator Manufacturing Cost Analysis
The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping
To comprehend Global Electrostatic Precipitator market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Electrostatic Precipitator market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.
• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.
• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.
• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.
