Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market Competitive Outlook and Economic Forecasting | BASF SE, Desco Industries Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., TIP Corporation Sdn Bhd

The electrostatic discharge packaging market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of approximately 23.60% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 3.18 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on electrostatic discharge packaging market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in demand for electronic devices increasing the need for the miniaturization of electronic devices is escalating the growth of electrostatic discharge packaging market.

Electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging consist of good taste packaging merchandise for the purpose of electronic things especially static things by ensuring the integrity of the merchandise stored inside the pack. This is specifically designed with the purpose of keeping the static electricity un-freeze. Static could be created by several factors such as different devices, friction and weather. The packaging is made by victimization special plastic additives which makes the package electrically conductive. This phenomenon prevents the accumulation of electrostatic charges while keeping the repacked electronic parts safe.

The increase in demand for electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging because of rise in usage of smart devices and the surge in miniaturization of such electronic devices are the major factors driving the growth of electrostatic discharge packaging market. The rise in adoption of the electrostatic discharge packaging due to the presence of several standards related to the safety of ESD-prone devices during processes such as handling shipping and the acceptance of these standards especially by the electronics for their manufacturers influence the electrostatic discharge packaging market.

The high utilization of the ESD packaging technology in numerous industries such as manufacturing, defense and military, aerospace, automotive and others and the rise in popularity of electrostatic discharge packaging as it assists in ensuring safe and secure handling, transporting high-value electronic parts or components and reducing the cost of transport accelerate the electrostatic discharge packaging market growth. Additionally, the rise in use of ESD packaging technology in the automotive industry, expansion of various industries, increasing population and surge in the disposable income of people positively affect the electrostatic discharge packaging market. Furthermore, technological advancement and innovations in the packaging technology extend profitable opportunities to the electrostatic discharge packaging market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, issues related to the presence of metallic powder in the product that leads to corrosion once contacted with water act as the factor expected to obstruct the electrostatic discharge packaging market growth. The impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the manufacturing industry is projected to challenge the electrostatic discharge packaging market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

By Product (Bags, Trays, Boxes and Containers, ESD Foams, Others),

End-Users (Communication Network Infrastructure, Consumer Electronics, Computer Peripherals, Automotive Industry, Others)

The countries covered in the global electrostatic discharge packaging market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the electrostatic discharge packaging market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the large number of manufacturers of electronic devices in countries including Japan, China and South Korea, growth of consumer electronics industry, extensive use of ESD technology for the packaging of smartphones, audio systems and TVs among others and the high usage of mobile phones in the region.

