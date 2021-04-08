Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market to grow substantially over 2020-2027

According to the report titled ‘Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market Size study, by Product (Bags, Trays, Clamshell, Shrink Films, Boxes & Containers, Tapes & Labels, Foams, Totes, Others) by Application (Electrical & Electronic Component, Equipment, Explosive Powders, Drugs, Others) by Material and Additive (Conductive & Dissipative Polymers, Metal, Additive) by End-Use (Electrical & Electronics, Automobile, Defense & Military, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Healthcare, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027’, available with Market Study Report LLC, global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market is projected to register an appreciable growth during 2020-2027.

Surging sales of electronics worldwide is primarily driving the growth of global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market. According to Statista, revenues accumulated in the consumer electronics market were USD 128 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit USD 181 billion by 2023.

Notably, electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging includes a range of distinctive packaging solutions for the protection of electronic articles, by ensuring the integrity of the equipment enclosed in the box. They are designed primarily to keep static electricity at bay which is produce by a variety of factors, such as friction and weather, other devices.

Special plastic additives that make the box electrically conductive are used in production of these packaging. This conductivity feature prevents electrostatic charges accumulation, keeping the packed electronic components secure. Electronic devices have semiconductor materials such as silicon as well as insulating materials that are likely to break down when exposed to high voltages, thus requiring the use of ESD packaging. Extensive usage of these solutions in electronic sector is contributing to global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market outlook.

Leading organizations influencing worldwide electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market dynamics are Summit Container Corporation, Elcom (UK) Ltd., Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, Desco Industries Inc., Achilles Corporation, Pregis LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, DS Smith Plc, and Smurfit Kappa Group plc.

Incorporation of ESD packaging in defence and military sector is also driving industry expansion. However, stringent regulations regarding usage of specific materials is anticipated to hamper worldwide electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging industry landscape over the analysis timeframe.

From the regional perspective, global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market sphere is segmented into Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The report cites that Asia Pacific holds a significant market share currently and is projected to expand further over the assessment period. The regional growth is attributable to concentration of electronic manufacturers in the region, which in turn is increasing product consumption. Other growth determinants include rapid digitalization and rising disposable income.

