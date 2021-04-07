Electroretinography Market will Account for Around US$ 62.72 Mn Revenues by 2027-End

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled “Electroretinography Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and Application”. The global electroretinography market is expected to reach US$ 62.72 Mn in 2027 from US$ 35.79 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 – 2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global electroretinography market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global electroretinography market, based on product was segmented as, fixed and portable electroretinography. In 2018, the fixed electroretinography held the largest share of the market, by product. However, the portable electroretinography segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Portable device is expected to witness increased growth during the coming years, since it causes limited discomfort to the patient along with better results.

Request For Sample Reports @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003514/

Company Profiles

LKC Technologies, Inc

Diagnosys LLC

Electro-Diagnostic Imaging, Inc.

Diopsys, Inc.

Roland Consult Stasche & Finger GmbH

Metrovision

Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici

Konan Medical USA, Inc.

Welch Allyn

The market for electroretinography is expected to grow due are rising prevalence of glaucoma among individuals and increasing cases of eye disorders in developed economies. In addition the growing geriatric population worldwide is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the electroretinography market include, LKC Technologies, Inc, Diagnosys LLC, Electro-Diagnostic Imaging, Inc., Diopsys, Inc., Roland Consult Stasche & Finger GmbH, Metrovision, Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici, Konan Medical USA, Inc., and Welch Allyn among others. Product launches have been an essential strategy adopted by the industry players in the electroretinography market. For instance, during November, 2018, Diopsys introduced ARGOS at AAO, a Tabletop Version of Its Electroretinography (ERG) and Visual Evoked Potential (VEP) Testing Technology. These developments have helped the company in strengthening its existing product offering in the market, hence assuring a strong presence in the market.

You Can Buy This Report from Here@ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003514/

Strategic Insights

Product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global electroretinography industry by the market players. For instance, Diopsys, Inc. launched two new additions to its portfolio at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) meeting: the Diopsys Retina Plus, an advanced flicker electroretinography (ERG) system scalable to create a complete visual electrophysiology suite; and a multifocal electroretinography (mfERG) module for use with Diopsys NOVA, Diopsys ARGOS, or the new Retina Plus platforms. These innovative launches made by the company help in strengthening their market position as compared to other players operating in the market.

ELECTRORETINOGRAPHY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Fixed Electroretinography

Portable Electroretinography

By Application

Clinical

Research

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia

South Korea Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com