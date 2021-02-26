Electroplating Market Trends 2021| Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2031

A recent market study published by FMI on the Global Electroplating Market includes industry analysis for 2016-2020 & opportunity assessment for 2021-2031, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Global Electroplating Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Global Electroplating Market: Taxonomy

The Global Electroplating Market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Plating Metal Gold

Silver

Copper

Nickel

Chromium

Zinc

Others (Cadmium, Tin, etc) Substrate Base Metal Plating Lead Nickel Zinc Copper

Plastic Plating ABS PTFE PC

PPA Polysulphone Others (Composites, PPO, EP, etc)

Function Decorative

Functional End Use Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Jewelry

Machinery Parts & Components

Interior Design & Furniture

Sanitaryware

Packaging

Others (Silverware, Optics, Apparel, Etc) Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the Global Electroplating Market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand-side, supply-side trends and an overview of the electroplating process about the Global Electroplating Market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the Global Electroplating Market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to Electroplating Market is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the Global Electroplating Market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

The Global Electroplating Market report provides key market factors that are expected to support the market growth over the forecast period. This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 04 – Global Electroplating Market – Pricing Analysis

This section explains the region pricing analysis and the global average pricing analysis benchmark for the Global Electroplating Market.

Chapter 05 – Global Electroplating Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2016–2020 and Forecast, 2021–2031

This section explains the market value analysis or market size and forecast for the Global Electroplating Market in the forecast period of 2020-2030. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2021–2031).

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Global Electroplating Market over the forecast period. This section also covers COVID-19 Impact assessment for the global market. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, parent market analysis and forecast factors for the Global Electroplating Market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 07 – Global Electroplating Market Analysis 2016–2020 and Forecast 2021–2031, by Plating Metal Type

Based on Plating Metal type, the Global Electroplating Market is segmented into Gold, Silver, Copper, Nickel, Chromium, Zinc and Others (Cadmium, Tin, etc.).

Chapter 08 – Global Electroplating Market Analysis 2016–2020 and Forecast 2021–2031, by Substrate

Based on Substrate, the Global Electroplating Market is segmented into Base Metal Plating and Plastic Plating.

Chapter 09 – Global Electroplating Market Analysis 2016–2020 and Forecast 2021–2031, by Function

Based on Function, the Global Electroplating Market is segmented into Decorative and Functional.

Chapter 10 – Global Electroplating Market Analysis 2016–2020 and Forecast 2021–2031, by End Use

Based on Function, the Global Electroplating Market is segmented into Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Jewelry, Machinery Parts & Components, Interior Design & Furniture, Sanitaryware, Packaging and other industries.

Chapter 11 – Global Electroplating Market Analysis 2016–2020 and Forecast 2021–2031, by Region

Based on Application type, the Global Electroplating Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 12 – North America Electroplating Market Analysis 2016–2020 and Forecast 2021–2031

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Electroplating Market. Readers can also find the incremental dollar opportunities for countries in the region.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Electroplating Market Analysis 2016–2020 and Forecast 2021–2031

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Latin America Electroplating Market. Readers can also find the incremental dollar opportunities for countries in the region.

Chapter 14 – Europe Electroplating Market Analysis 2016–2020 and Forecast 2021–2031

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Europe Electroplating Market. Readers can also find the incremental dollar opportunities for countries in the region.

Chapter 15 – South Asia and Pacific Electroplating Market Analysis 2016–2020 and Forecast 2021–2031

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the South Asia and Pacific Electroplating Market. Readers can also find the incremental dollar opportunities for countries in the region.

Chapter 16 – East Asia Electroplating Market Analysis 2016–2020 and Forecast 2021–2031

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the East Asia Electroplating Market. Readers can also find the incremental dollar opportunities for countries in the region.

Chapter 17 – Middle East and Africa Electroplating Market Analysis 2016–2020 and Forecast 2021–2031

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Middle East and Africa Electroplating Market. Readers can also find the incremental dollar opportunities for countries in the region.

Chapter 18 – Key and Emerging Countries Electroplating Market Analysis

Important growth prospects of the Electroplating Market for the key and emerging countries are included in this chapter. This chapter helps the reader to under the country wise scenario of the Electroplating Market.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Global Electroplating Market, along with their market presence analysis by region and Plating Metal portfolio.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Global Electroplating Market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are as Allied Finishing, Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd, Kuntz Electroplating Inc., Pioneer Metal Finishing Inc., Royal Metal Finishing Inc., Bajaj Electroplaters, J & N Metal Products LLC, Heimerle + Meule GmbH, Sharretts Plating Co. Inc. amongst many others.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms Used

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Global Electroplating Market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Global Electroplating Market.

