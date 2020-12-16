Electroplating Market is Rapid Growing with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Allied Finishing Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd., Kuntz Electroplating Market Inc., Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast To 2027

The Global Electroplating Market Study contains data that has been precisely analyzed in depth on the different models and factors influencing the industrial expansion of the Electroplating market. Electroplating is a popular process of plating one metal onto others by using hydrolysis. It is most commonly done for decorative the purpose or to avoid corrosion on the surface of the metal. Electroplating can be classified into silver plating, copper plating, and chromium plating. Electroplating offers protection, desirable appearance, and other special surface properties. Electroplating process is widely used across industries such as electronics, airplanes, automobiles, electronics, and jewelry. These types of products mostly have a layer of silver or gold applied for an attractive look.The global electroplating market is projected to reach US$ 21.9 billion by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2019 to 2027).

Revenue and cost profit analysis of major player dominating the Electroplating market Allied Finishing Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd., Kuntz Electroplating Market Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Electroplating Market, By Metal Type:

Gold



Silver



Copper



Nickel



Chromium



Zinc



Others (Cadmium, Tin, etc.)

Global Electroplating Market, By End-use Industry:

Automotive



Electrical & Electronics



Aerospace & Defence



Jewellery



Machinery Parts & Components



Others (Silverware, Optics, Home Appliance, Healthcare, etc.)

Rising adoption of plating on plastic owing to technological advancement is expected to foster the market growth of electroplating. Emerging applications of plating on plastics offer an effective solution in a wide range of applications, especially in the automotive and electronics industry. Moreover, there is a high demand for plating on plastic in the automotive industry, due to its lightweight, cost-effectiveness and corrosion resistance. Therefore, the rising adoption of plating on plastic will favor market growth over the forecast timeframe.Growing adoption of growth strategy among manufacturers such as mergers and acquisitions for expanding their product portfolio is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast timeframe. For instance, in July 2019, Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. announces that the plating equipment business division of its group company Electroplating Engineers of Japan Ltd. (EEJA) will be merged with Mitomo Semicon Engineering Co., Ltd. to strengthen the business structure, enhance corporate value, and to offer improved services to customers.

The report also covers a chronicled data of progressions and remedies inside the methodology examination of the Global Electroplating Market with a particular ultimate objective to tell the use of frontline inspiration for Sustainable Development.

