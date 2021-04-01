Electrophoresis Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

The global electrophoresis market size is expected to reach USD 4.21 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR of 5.8%, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders, and increasing investment in research on proteomic, genomic, and electrophoresis techniques are some key factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, growing focus on industry-academia research and increasing application of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy are other major factors driving growth of the global electrophoresis market. Electrophoresis is also known as cataphoresis process. It involves separation and migration of particles in a fluid by using an electric current.

In this process, different kinds of gels are used in slab or tube form as support mediums. Gel slabs are more frequently used in research laboratories. Agarose and polyacrylamide gels are the two most commonly used support mediums. Agarose gel is broadly used during electrophoresis of DNA.

Global Electrophoresis Market COVID-19 Analysis

The report offers an extensive analysis of the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the industry. The research study considers the COVID-19 pandemic a key growth influencing factor. The pandemic has negatively impacted the Electrophoresis industry through disruptions in global supply chains and grueling economic conditions. The report extensively analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Electrophoresis market on a global as well as regional scale.

The global Electrophoresis market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

The report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the Electrophoresis industry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall Electrophoresis market.

Key players operating in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck Group, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Harvard Bioscience, Shimadzu Corporation, and Sebia Group.

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Electrophoresis market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Electrophoresis Reagents Protein Electrophoresis Reagents Nucleic Acid Electrophoresis Reagents Electrophoresis Systems Electrophoresis Software Gel Documentation Systems

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Research Quality Control & Process Validation Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Academic & Research Institutes Hospitals Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Others



The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global Electrophoresis market scenario pertaining to market value, volume, production and consumption rates, and market segmentation based on types, regions, and applications.

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players of the Electrophoresis industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of the Electrophoresis market?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

