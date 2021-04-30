Electronics Conformal Coating Market 2021 Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Prospectus 2027

Electronics Conformal Coating Market recently Published Market Insights Reports with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on Electronics Conformal Coating Market”.

The Conformal coatings market is estimated to be USD 977 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,265 million by 2026 at CAGR of 5.3%.

Global Electronics Conformal Coating Market 2021: This Report provides highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on Markets and materials, capacities and on the changing structure of the Electronics Conformal Coating. The report also presents forecasts for Global Electronics Conformal Coating Market investments from 2021 till 2027

Leading key Company’s Covered for this Research are Chase, Nordson, Precision Valve & Automation, Dow Corning, Electrolube, Shin-ETSU Chemical, Henkel, Dymax, Chemtronics

Henkel’s advanced LOCTITE® brand of conformal coating materials protect PCBs and advanced substrates from thermal shock, moisture, corrosive liquids and other adverse environmental conditions, ensuring long product life cycles for harsh marine, automotive, medical and consumer electronics applications. With exceptionally fast cure capability and 100% solvent-free formulations, Henkel’s conformal coatings provide fast processing and are environmentally responsible.

Electronics Conformal Coating Breakdown Data by Type

Curing System

Coating & Dispensing System

Inspection System

Others

Electronics Conformal Coating Breakdown Data by Application

Brush Coating

Dipping

Spray Coating

Selective Coating

Vapor Deposition

Market Overview:

The product demand in the U.S. in valued at USD 2.15 billion in 2016. The high market share of the country is attributed to the presence of well-established automotive, aerospace & defense and electronics industry. Growing demand for durable coatings with superior corrosion resistance is expected to drive industry growth.

H.B. Fuller, Chase Corporation, MG Chemicals, Dow Corning are some of the leading companies involved in the manufacturing and supply of conformal coatings. Most of these key players procure the raw materials from established players in the chemicals market including BASF SE, and Aditya Birla Chemicals through short term partnerships.

The market is highly competitive owing to the presence of a large number of established manufacturers and suppliers and new entrants in the market. The rapid growth of the industry has led many key players such as Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Chemtronics, and others to adopt the merger & acquisition strategy to strengthen their presence and expand industry share.

Regional analysis Of Electronics Conformal Coatings

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market, progressing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. High investments in the electronics sector in the Taiwan, China, Japan and South Korea is expected to propel product demand. Furthermore, rapid growth of automotive and consumer electronics manufacturing sector in India is likely to drive product growth in the region.

North America accounted for 26% of the global conformal coatings industry in 2016 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. The growing demand for advanced electronics including GPS systems and other related products in the automotive industry is expected to augment product demand over the forecast period.

Table of Content

1 Introduction of Global Electronics Conformal Coating Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 Global Electronics Conformal Coating Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Electronics Conformal Coating Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Overview

6 Global Electronics Conformal Coating Market, By Solution

6.1 Overview

7 Global Electronics Conformal Coating Market, By Vertical

7.1 Overview

8 Global Electronics Conformal Coating Market, By Geography

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 Middle East

9 Global Electronics Conformal Coating Market Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Company Market Ranking

9.3 Key Development Strategies

10 Company Profiles

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Financial Performance

10.1.3 Product Outlook

10.1.4 Key Developments

11 Appendix

