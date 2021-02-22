Electronically Scanned Arrays Market Primary Research, Secondary Research, Product Research, Trends and Forecast 2027

“

Comprehensive Research on Global Electronically Scanned Arrays Market 2021 with Industry Growth Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2027.

Global Electronically Scanned Arrays Market Research Report 2021-2027 :

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB, Northrop Grumman Corporation, The Raytheon Company , Thales Group, Ericsson, Toshiba, Elta, The Raytheon Company, Mitsubishi Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Electronically Scanned Arrays Market is valued approximately USD 7.51 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.26 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Electronically scanned arrays are phased array antenna utilized to electronically steer beam of radio waves in different directions. These arrays are majorly used in radars gaining application in defense sector including Naval, Land and Airborne. Radars utilizing electronically scanned array systems offer numerous advantages, namely, increased resistance to electronic jamming and improved reliability. The increasing adoption of military equipment across the globe increases the demand for electronically scanned arrays as the defense industry uses it for detection and location of foreign threats such as planes and missiles. Further, the growing military expenditure across the globe directs towards increased procurements of defense systems driving the market growth. As in October 2020, Lockheed martin pitched the Indian Government for more than 100, F-21 aircrafts. These aircrafts have an advanced APG-83 active Electronically scanned array radars. Also, in October 2020, Raytheon received a new contract from Boeing for initial 8 radar systems for the F-15EX and its AN-APG 82 radar. Additionally, these systems have found application in medical industry to detect and locate problems in the human body. Thus, the growing technological advancements in the healthcare industry further fuels the market growth. However, long time taken to replace radar systems impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, technological advancements in the sector presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Electronically Scanned Arrays market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing military spending and rising procurement would create lucrative growth prospects for the Electronically Scanned Arrays market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Saab AB

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Raytheon Company

Thales Group

Ericsson

Toshiba

Elta

Mitsubishi

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Active

Passive

By Platform:

Airborne

Land

Naval

By Range:

Short

Medium

Long

By Array Geometry:

Linear

Planar

Frequency Scanning

By Component:

TRM (Transmit Receive Module)

Phase Shifters (Analog & Digital)

Beamforming Network (BFN)

Signal Processing (Analog & Digital)

Radar Data Processor (RDP)

Power Supply Module

Cooling System

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

