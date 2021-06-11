Electronic Weighing Machine Report 2021, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global electronic weighing machines market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

An electronic weighing machine is a device designed for measuring the weight or mass of an object or a person. Some of the most common types of such machines include retail scale, gem and jewelry scale, laboratory scale, and health scale electronic weighing machines. They comprised of a microchip, signal conditioner, load cell transducer, liquid crystal display (LCD), and a software program that offers feedback regarding the weight. Compared to the analog or spring variants, electronic weighing machines are more compact, accurate, and durable.

Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis – https://www.imarcgroup.com/electronic-weighing-machines-market/requestsample

Market Trends

Significant growth in the retail sector pertaining to food and beverages, education, medical, gems, and jewelry, etc., is primarily creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, increasing health consciousness among the masses along with the rising prevalence of obesity and other weight-related issues are also catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, several product innovations, such as the Internet-of-Things (IoT) with weighing scales, are further propelling the market for electronic weighing machines. These advanced product variants have different units of measurements, and they provide improved portability, ease of calibration, durability, and reliability. Numerous other factors, including rapid industrialization, the introduction of water-resistant electronic machines, and the increasing adoption of tabletop variants for veterinary applications, are expected to further drive the market for electronic weighing machines.

Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://www.imarcgroup.com/electronic-weighing-machines-market

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

A&D Company Limited ( TYO: 7745 )

) Avery Weigh-Tronix LLC. (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

BONSO Electronics International Inc.( NASDAQ: BNSO )

) Doran Scales Inc.

Essae-Teraoka Pvt. Ltd.

Fairbanks Scales Inc.

Kern & Sohn GmbH

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. ( NYSE: MTD )

) Sartorius AG ( ETR: SRT )

) Shimadzu Corporation ( TYO: 7701 )

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, distribution channel and geography

Breakup by Type:

Laboratory Scale

Gem and Jewelry Scale

Retail Scale

Health Scale

Kitchen Scale

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Sonobuoy Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sonobuoy-market

Super Junction MOSFET Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/super-junction-mosfet-market

Docking Station Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/docking-station-market

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/semiconductor-intellectual-property-market

Graphics Add-in Board (AIB) Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/graphics-add-board-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800