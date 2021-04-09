Electronic Trial Master File Market to 2027 by Manufacturers Ennov, Mastercontrol, Inc., Omnicomm, Pharmavigilalnce

The electronic trial master file (eTMF) market was valued at US$ 938.32 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 3,155.64 million by 2027.

Electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems can be defined as an integration of software and hardware components collectively responsible for the optimal management of clinical trial data. These solutions help to streamline the data generated during the course of a clinical trial in an easy-to-store digital format, which can be retrieved by dissimilar users beneficial in easy accessibility and reduction the cost associated with the administrative and manual data maintenance operations in clinical trials.

Here we have listed the top Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market companies in the world

Aurea, Inc.

TRANSPERFECT

Covance Inc (Lab Corp)

Oracle

Ennov

Mastercontrol, Inc.

Omnicomm

Pharmavigilalnce

Veeva Systems

Phlexglobal

Market Insights

Increasing R&D expenditures

Research & development (R&D) is a significant and essential part of a company’s business. The operations of the pharmaceutical industry have significant socio-economic impacts on society in the form of R&D and manufacturing investments. The research & development is the “backbone” of any drug discovery system to success, and the electronic trial master file is an essential software in research and development of new pharmaceutical and biotechnology-based therapeutic entities.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies majorly focuses on research and development (R&D) to come up with new molecules for various therapeutic applications with the most significant medical and commercial potential. The companies invest majorly in the R&Ds intending to deliver high quality and innovative products to the market. For instance, Global R&D spending in 2017 increased by 3.9 percent to $165 billion compared to 2016. The average R&D expenditure increased moderately to 20.9 percent as a percentage of total prescription sales. Additionally, according to an annual survey of members of PhRMA in 2017 pharma companies reported spending of $71.4 billion on research and development. Hence, the pharmaceutical and biotech companies prefer to save the data into electronic master file to save the cost and time, which is expected to drive the growth of the Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) market.

Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market – By Component

Service

Software

Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market – By Delivery Mode

Cloud-Based eTMF

On-Premise eTMF

Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market – By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

CROs

Others

Based on end-user, the electronic trial master file market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

