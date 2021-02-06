Electronic Toll Collection Market: The dynamics of Developed & Developing Countries Growth Speed Up | Thales Group, Cubic Corporation, Vinci SA, Siemens AG, EFKON, Neology Inc.,

Electronic Toll Collection Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.14 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.69 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026..

Electronic Toll Collection market report all-inclusively estimates general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends. Analysis of major challenges faced currently by the business and the possible future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market are also taken into account. Gaining valuable market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs is sure to help your business achieve business goals. This Electronic Toll Collection market research report encompasses a comprehensive study of the product specifications, revenue, cost, price, gross capacity and production.

The well-established Key players in the market are:

Kapsch TrafficCom AG,

TransCore, Raytheon Company,

Conduent Inc.,

Thales Group,

Cubic Corporation,

Vinci SA, Siemens AG,

EFKON, Neology Inc.,

Unique structure of the report: Global Electronic Toll Collection Market

Global Electronic Toll Collection Market, By Type (Transponder/Tag-Based, Others), Technology (RFID, DSRC, Others), Offering (Hardware, Back Office & Other Services), Application (Highways, Urban Areas), Parameters of Toll Amount (Distance Based, Point Based, Time Based, Perimeter Based), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

To comprehend Electronic Toll Collection market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Electronic Toll Collection market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Major Industry Competitors: Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Kapsch TrafficCom AG, TransCore, Raytheon Company, Conduent Inc., Thales Group, Cubic Corporation, Vinci SA, Siemens AG, EFKON, Neology Inc., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD., Abertis, Quarterhill Inc., Perceptics LLC., Star Systems International, Electronic Transaction Consultants Corporation, ARH Inc., SICE, Autostrade per l’Italia, JENOPTIK AG, Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co Ltd., Toll Collect GmbH, GeoToll, Indra Sistemas, Kistler Group, and American Traffic Solutions.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Reduction of traffic congestion and environmental pollution due to availing electronic toll collection is expected to drive the market growth

Adoption of cashless facilities due to the development and government initiatives to build smart cities is also expected to drive the market growth

Key Developments in the Market: Global Electronic Toll Collection Market

In April 2018, TransCore announced the introduction regarding the publication of specific protocols and standards known as “Super eGo (SeGo)” for the simplification and increased ease in adoption of transponders and multi-protocol readers.

In April 2016, Kapsch TrafficCom AG announced that they had completed the acquisition of Schneider Electric’s Transportation Business. This acquisition is expected to expand Kapsch’s smart transportation system and service portfolios for the various regions.

However, high cost of Electronic Toll Collection products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global Electronic Toll Collection market over the forecast period.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Electronic Toll Collection Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

More…….TOC….. ..Continue

Based on geography, the global Electronic Toll Collection market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

Customization of the Report: Global Electronic Toll Collection Market report can be customized to meet the client's requirements.

This Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Research/analysis Report Focus on following important aspects: Global Electronic Toll Collection Market

Manufacturing Technology is Used for Electronic Toll Collection: – Undergoing Developments in That Technology, Trends Causing These Developments. Global Key Players of Electronic Toll Collection Market: – Their Company Profile, Product Information and Contact Information. Status of Electronic Toll Collection Market: – Past and Present information and Future predictions about Productions Capacity, Production Value, Cost and Return on Investments in Electronic Toll Collection Market. Current Market Status of Electronic Toll Collection Market: – Market Competition includes both Company and Country Wise competition in this Industry. Market Analysis of Electronic Toll Collection Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration. Predictions of Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Considering Production Capacity, and Production Value. What Estimation is expected for Cost Vs Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export? Electronic Toll Collection Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry. Economic Impact on Electronic Toll Collection Market: – What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global and Chinese Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends? Market Dynamics of Electronic Toll Collection Market: – Challenges and Opportunities. What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Electronic Toll Collection Market?

