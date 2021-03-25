Electronic Toll Collection Market Report 2021: By Region ( Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa)

According to new report by IMARC Group, titled “Electronic Toll Collection Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global electronic toll collection market reached a value of US$ 9.78 Billion in 2020. An electronic toll collection (ETC) system refers to an automated mechanism, which recognizes registered vehicles and performs electronic monetary transactions using automatic vehicle classification (AVC), violation enforcement system (VES) and automatic vehicle identification (AVI). Other than this, it also utilizes advanced technological solutions, such as video analytics, radio-frequency identification (RFID), dedicated short-range communications (DSRC), global navigation satellite system (GNSS) and global positioning system (GPS), to improve the speed and efficiency of traffic flow. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global electronic toll collection market to reach a value of US$ 17.23 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.35% during 2021-2026.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electronic-toll-collection-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Boosting sales of automobiles has led to an increase in traffic congestion around the world. This, in turn, is fueling the ETC market growth for effective traffic management. In addition to this, governments of several countries are promoting cashless transactions and investing in the infrastructure sector for improving the safety and efficiency of transportation facilities, which, in turn, is strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, as ETC significantly aids in reducing pollution levels, its adoption is anticipated to escalate in the coming years.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electronic-toll-collection-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

1. RFID

2. DSRC

3. Others

Breakup by System:

1. Transponder – or Tag-Based Toll Collection Systems

2. Other Toll Collection Systems

Breakup by Subsystem:

1. Automated Vehicle Identification

2. Automated Vehicle Classification

3. Violation Enforcement System

4. Transaction Processing

Breakup by Offering:

1. Hardware

2. Back Office and Other Services

Breakup by Toll Charging:

1. Distance Based

2. Point Based

3. Time Based

4. Perimeter Based

Breakup by Application:

1. Highways

2. Urban Areas

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global electronic toll collection market. Some of the top manufacturers/ Key players in 3M, Conduent Business Services LLC, Cubic Transportation Systems Inc., Efkon AG, Kapsch Trafficcom AG, Q-Free, Raytheon Company, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Thales Group, Trans Core, Transurban Limited Ltd., etc.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group