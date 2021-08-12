Electronic Toll Collection Market 2021-2026: Share, Growth, Key Players, Outlook and Forecast – IMARC Group
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electronic Toll Collection Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the electronic toll collection market size reached US$ 8.60 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exceed US$ 17.9 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 13.0 % during 2021-2026. An electronic toll collection (ETC) system is an automated machine that collects usage fees from vehicles at toll plazas. This system involves high-quality sensors and cameras that determine if the passing vehicle is registered. ETC efficiently collects the required data by scanning automated radio transponders installed in registered vehicles. This system allows the owner to pass through the toll booths without stopping the vehicle, thereby reducing traffic congestions caused by manual operations. ETC systems offer efficient vehicle tracking, enhanced cash handling, fuel efficiency and payment flexibility.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Trends:
The global ETC market is being driven by the rising need for efficient traffic management systems. Besides this, growing consumer spending capacities have led to an increase in vehicle sales, which has resulted in the demand for an improved road transportation network. Moreover, the widespread convergence of advanced technology with ETC systems is driving the market toward growth. For instance, the integration of radio frequency identification (RFID) and global positioning system (GPS) technologies in ETC systems enables the fast identification of registered vehicles and real-time monitoring. Furthermore, governments of various nations, especially that of the developing countries, are mandating ETC systems to manage speeding vehicles, regulate traffic jams and increase transparency in the toll collection process. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- 3M
- Conduent Business Services LLC
- Cubic Transportation Systems Inc.
- Efkon AG
- Kapsch Trafficcom AG
- Q-Free
- Raytheon Company
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- Thales Group
- Trans Core
- Transurban Limited Ltd.
Breakup by Technology:
- RFID
- DSRC
- Others
Breakup by System:
- Transponder – or Tag-Based Toll Collection Systems
- Other Toll Collection Systems
Breakup by Subsystem:
- Automated Vehicle Identification
- Automated Vehicle Classification
- Violation Enforcement System
- Transaction Processing
Breakup by Offering:
- Hardware
- Back Office and Other Services
Breakup by Toll Charging:
- Distance Based
- Point Based
- Time Based
- Perimeter Based
Breakup by Application:
- Highways
- Urban Areas
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
