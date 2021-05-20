Electronic Skin Patches Market Size, Top Countries Data, Size, Revenue, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The Global Electronic Skin Patches Market Report, published by Emergen Research, is an all-inclusive study of the global Electronic Skin Patches industry, offering a precise estimation of the current and future trends in this business sphere. The study focuses on a wide-ranging analysis of the leading products and services available in this market, and, on the other hand, emphasizes the revenue share, pricing structure, sales & distribution, and production and growth rates each market segment. The report presents the principal market statistics and data in a tabular format to help readers get a better idea of the market dynamics.

Growing technological advancement is a significant factor in driving the market growth. Stanford University’s researchers have designed a very sensitive sensor to be integrated into an electronic skin attached to a prosthetic limb to imitate the sense of touch, along with other functionalities.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2019, Holst Centre announced the launch of a disposable health patch for taking measurements of vital signs associated with human health. An essential technology enhancement in this groundbreaking health patch is incorporating an extensive range of sensors into MUSEIC V3 SoC solution by imec.

Electroactive polymers held the second largest market share in 2019 as it can alter size and shape based on the fluctuating electric field. These polymers possess distinctive properties like low density, improved mechanical flexibility, structural simplicity, absence of acoustic noise, and low cost.

Cosmetic patches drive an innovative delivering system of active cosmetic ingredients across the skin barrier, thereby resolving the hurdles associated with stability observed during the usage of specific actives.

Europe contributed to the second largest electronic skin patches market share in 2019 attributed to the developing healthcare sector and increased investment in R&D activities.

Key participants include iRhytm Technologies, Xensio, VivaLnk Inc., Holst Center, Plastic Electronic GmbH, MC10, Philips, Xenoma, Quad Industries, and Sensium Healthcare Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global electronic skin patches market on the basis of component, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Stretchable Circuits Photovoltaic Systems Stretchable Conductors Electroactive Polymers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Health Monitoring Systems Drug Delivery Systems Cosmetics

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Research Institutes Cosmetic Firms Others



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The latest research endows readers with an extensive database of the worldwide Electronic Skin Patches business sector and anticipates massive growth of the Electronic Skin Patches market in the upcoming years. The report focuses on pivotal factors like the latest market trends, sales volume, revenue forecast, market size, and regional concentration. It helps the readers determine the overall market shares held by distributors and traders engaged in this market through the supply chain. In addition, the report undertakes a comprehensive study of the market using advanced analytical methods, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Electronic Skin Patches Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Electronic Skin Patches Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.2. Surging usage of wearable devices

4.2.2.3. Growing inclination to health fitness

4.2.2.4. Advancement in robotics

4.2.2.5. Rising occurrence of chronic diseases

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive devices

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Electronic Skin Patches Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Stretchable Circuits

5.1.2. Photovoltaic Systems

5.1.3. Stretchable Conductors

5.1.4. Electroactive Polymers

CONTINUED…!

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-skin-patches-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please connect with us. Our team will make sure your report is designed as per your needs.

