Electronic Shelf Labels Market Poised to Take Off by 2027 | SES-imagotag Pricer AB Displaydata Opticon Sensors Europe B.V Altierre Teraoka Seiko

Electronic shelf label market predominantly caters to retail store businesses to provide electronic product displays instead of paper tags and labels. Electronic shelf labels have advantages such as high durability, long life cycles, replaceable batteries, and can be updated from time to time with minimum manual effort. ESL systems include displays, bi-directional communication systems, central control system, and software to support store-wide management and implementation of ESLs. ESL products also feature real-time product positioning systems, flash lights to promote high discount products and different forms of wireless communication systems such as Bluetooth, infrared, ZigBee, NFC, and Wi-Fi among others.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- SES-imagotag, Pricer AB, Displaydata, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V, Altierre, Teraoka Seiko, Advantech US, and E Ink

Electronic Shelf Labels Market Taxonomy:

Global Electronic Shelf Labels Market, By Technology Type:

RF

IR

NFC

Global Electronic Shelf Labels Market, By Product Type:

LCD

Full graphic e-paper ESL

Segmented e-paper ESL

Global Electronic Shelf Labels Market, By End Use:

Supermarket and hypermarket

Convenience stores and departmental stores

Others

