Electronic Security Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electronic Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global electronic security market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Electronic security refers to a system of integrated electronic circuits that ensures physical safety of an enclosed space. It utilizes several power and mechanical components, such as access control, closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance, fire alarms, and intrusion control systems. Electronics security also provides monitoring over the entry points along with reducing property damages and inventory losses by taking on-time action.
Market Trends:
Rapid urbanization and growing penetration of automated machinery across several industries are propelling the market for electronics security. Furthermore, the increasing incidences of property thefts and break-ins have led to the high deployment rate of electronic security solutions by several governments and private organizations. Additionally, various authorities emphasize on securing public transportation and infrastructures, such as power grids, water plants, and oil and gas facilities, thereby driving the product demand. The rising adoption of electronic security systems in shopping malls, residential apartments, and commercial buildings, is also inducing the market growth. Moreover, these systems are also used by individuals for access control, surveillance, fire detection, maintenance of attendance records, and internet monitoring, thereby experiencing high demand.
Electronics Security Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Axis Communications (Canon Inc.)
- ADT Security Services Inc. (Apollo Global Management Inc.)
- Bosch Security Systems Inc.
- FLIR Systems Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Tyco International (Johnson Controls)
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- OSI Systems
- Siemens AG
- Thales Group
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, service type, end-use sector and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Surveillance System
- Access Control System
- Intrusion Detection System
- Alarming System
- Others
Breakup by Service Type:
- Installation Services
- Managed Services
- Consulting Services
Breakup by End-Use Sector:
- Government
- Residential
- Transportation
- Banking
- Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
