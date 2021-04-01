Electronic Security Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electronic Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global electronic security market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Electronic security refers to a system of integrated electronic circuits that ensures physical safety of an enclosed space. It utilizes several power and mechanical components, such as access control, closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance, fire alarms, and intrusion control systems. Electronics security also provides monitoring over the entry points along with reducing property damages and inventory losses by taking on-time action.

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization and growing penetration of automated machinery across several industries are propelling the market for electronics security. Furthermore, the increasing incidences of property thefts and break-ins have led to the high deployment rate of electronic security solutions by several governments and private organizations. Additionally, various authorities emphasize on securing public transportation and infrastructures, such as power grids, water plants, and oil and gas facilities, thereby driving the product demand. The rising adoption of electronic security systems in shopping malls, residential apartments, and commercial buildings, is also inducing the market growth. Moreover, these systems are also used by individuals for access control, surveillance, fire detection, maintenance of attendance records, and internet monitoring, thereby experiencing high demand.

Electronics Security Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Axis Communications (Canon Inc.)

ADT Security Services Inc. (Apollo Global Management Inc.)

Bosch Security Systems Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Tyco International (Johnson Controls)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

OSI Systems

Siemens AG

Thales Group

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, service type, end-use sector and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Surveillance System

Access Control System

Intrusion Detection System

Alarming System

Others

Breakup by Service Type:

Installation Services

Managed Services

Consulting Services

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Government

Residential

Transportation

Banking

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

