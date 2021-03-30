Electronic Power Steering (EPS) Market Forecast to 2027 -Hyundai Mobis,JTEKT Corporation,Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,Nexteer Automotive,NSK Ltd.,Robert Bosch GmbH,Showa Corporation

The electronic power steering (EPS) market is expected to grow from US$ 52,692.31 in 2019 to US$ 54,933.16 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

With the constant technological advancement in the automotive sector, along with the development of innovative solutions to complement the overall traveling experience, has significantly improved the quality of automobiles as compared to the ones developed two decades earlier. The automotive OEMs have introduced several advanced features that enhance the vehicle visual aesthetics, and efficiencies, among other performance indicators in the vehicle. The EPS has quickly gained prominence and resulted in wider adoption by several automotive OEMs globally.

The strong presence of manufacturing and production facilities of various electronic power steering market players in Japan and China, which has multiple production facilities around the city, witnessed a decline in its production of electronic power steering products. In addition, the subsequent nationwide lockdowns, following the wide spread of COVID-19, has disrupted the automotive production capabilities as well as supply chain activities globally; this has lowered the demand from electronic power steering from various automotive manufacturers and customers. Thus, the global electronic power steering market is expected to witness a significant decline in revenue generation owing to discontinued production across numerous production facilities globally in 2020.

The key players profiled in the market include are Hyundai Mobis,JTEKT Corporation,Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,Nexteer Automotive,NSK Ltd.,Robert Bosch GmbH,Showa Corporation,The Mando Corporation,ThyssenKrupp AG,ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Global Electronic Power Steering (EPS) Market: Applications and Types

Electronic Power Steering Market – by Type

Column Assisted Electronic Power Steering(C-EPS)

Pinion Assisted Electronic Power Steering (P-EPS)

Rack Assisted Power Steering System (R-EPS)

Electronic Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)

Electronic Power Steering Market – by Application

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis- Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis- Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Supply and Consumption- In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses- Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

* In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and regions are also included. The Market for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

What You Can Expect from Our Report:

Electronic Power Steering (EPS) Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2027 with CAGR]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – [ ]

Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

Brand wise Ranking of Major Market Players globally.

The report firstly introduced the Electronic Power Steering (EPS) basics: definitions, classifications, applications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Electronic Power Steering (EPS) Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

