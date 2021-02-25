Electronic Packaging Market to Grow Significantly at a CAGR of 18.51% by 2026 | AMETEK Inc., Dordan Manufacturing Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Global Electronic Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Electronic Packaging Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Electronic Packaging.

The electronic packaging market was valued at USD 1020.13 million in 2020, and is expected to reach USD 2825.42 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.51% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

– Moreover, many devices used in the healthcare sector depends on semiconductor manufacturing technology, which, in turn, is expected to impact the electronic packaging market.

– Furthermore, the global wi-fi chipset market is experiencing the transition to 5th Wi-Fi generation, the 802.11ac with MIMO. An increasing number of customers are likely to adopt the technology, due to an improvement in speed by up to 1.3 GHz, over a long distance, which is driving the demand.

– Also, the automotive sector accounts for a significant portion of the market studied, mainly, due to its increasing adoption in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles. As a large number of memory devices, processors, analog circuits, discrete power devices, and sensors are used in electric and hybrid vehicles, the demand is set to rise at a rapid rate, over the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Global Electronic Packaging Market are AMETEK Inc., Dordan Manufacturing Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, GY Packaging, Plastiform Inc., Kiva Container Corporation, Primex Design & Fabrication, Quality Foam Packaging Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, The Box Co-Op, UFP Technologies, Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– February 2018 – Ametek acquired FMH Aerospace and the acquired entity was a leader in the production of differentiated and engineered components for the aerospace, space, and defense markets. The acquired entity’s, more than 100 aerospace and defense projects, may provide the company, broad and lucrative defense and aerospace opportunities.

Key Market Trends

Aerospace and Defense Industry to Increasingly Adopt Electronic Packaging

– The defense budget of developed nations and many developing nations, such as the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, India, and China, etc., have been increasing regularly. Many of these nations are also into the export of weapons. It results in the continued investment in the R&D in the aerospace and defense market.

– Moreover, several military and aerospace equipment, such as data processing units, data display systems, computers, and aircraft guidance-control assemblies are loaded with semiconductor devices.

– Naval warships, satellite communication channels on board, weapon control system, coastguard, etc., are the users of many sophisticated electronic products and require military-grade packaging of the electronic and semiconductor components. Humidity and harsh environment make it necessary for the requirement of high-quality product and facilitates the investment in R&D.

– Owing to these factors, electronic packaging is anticipated to witness a significant growth over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period



– As China is considered as the electronic hub worldwide because of the mass manufacturing and production of electrical components and electronics products in order to meet the highest standards of quality, performance, and delivery, this gives a significant growth potential to the electronic packaging market.

– Therefore, the companies in the region are also investing in installing machineries that enable productive electronic and semiconductor packaging.

– For instance, in 2019, KraussMaffei announced that it was going to debut a locally produced all-electric injection molding machine named PX Agile at Chinaplas. The new PX Agile is ideally used for standard applications like for technical components, electric and electronic devices and for the automotive, electronic packaging, and medical industries.

Highlights of the Electronic Packaging Market Report:

– Detailed overview of Electronic Packaging Market

– Changing the Electronic Packaging market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Electronic Packaging market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Electronic Packaging Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Electronic Packaging Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Electronic Packaging industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

