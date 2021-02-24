Electronic Nose Market: Shows Increasing Demand To Be Observed In The Coming Decade | Alpha MOS, Odotech, E-nose Pty, The E-nose Company, Electronic Sensor Technology

Electronic Nose Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

Electronic nose is a device that collects data from the surrounding and then processes the data with the help of sensors that are built in the device. The application area of electronic nose in healthcare sector includes diagnostics, immunology, pathology, patient recovery, pharmacology, physical therapy, physiology, preventative medicine, remote healthcare, and wound and graft healing. Electronic nose has been used in a variety of commercial agricultural-related industries, including biochemical processing, botany, cell culture, plant cultivar selections, environmental monitoring, horticulture, pesticide detection, plant physiology, and pathology.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Alpha MOS, Odotech, E-nose Pty, The E-nose Company, Electronic Sensor Technology, Scent Science Corporation, Airsense Analytics GmbH, Scentsational Technologies, and Scensive Technology

Electronic Nose Market Taxonomy:

Global Electronic Nose Market, By Technology:

Metal Oxide Semi-Conductor Sensors(MOS)

Quartz Crystal Microbalance(QCM)

Conducting Polymers(QP)

Other

Global Electronic Nose Market, By End User:

Food and Beverages Industry

Environmental Monitoring

Healthcare

Others

