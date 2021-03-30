Electronic Musical Instrument Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2027

Global Electronic Musical Instrument Market is valued approximately USD 7.73 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Electronic Musical Instrument is a type a musical instrument, which produces sound using electronic circuitry. An increase in the penetration of digital musical instruments anticipates the market to increase. Also, musicians can make music by using the full studio setting owing to a range of sounds produced by the electronic circuits. . Further, variety of sounds is produced by electronic instruments, thus musicians can learn new techniques and make varieties of music. For Instance: as per the company source, in 2019 Yamaha Corporation opened their factory for musical instruments in Kanchipuram under the Make in India initiative. However, long replacement cycle of musical instruments impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing innovation by the manufacturers and the creativity of the musicians in the times of social media will create the opportunity and increases the adoption & demand for Electronic Musical Instruments.

The regional analysis of global Electronic Musical Instrument Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the owing to the presence of many global players, already established traditional music and influence by the western music encourage people to make their own music with new techniques through electronic instruments getting influenced by both types of music. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as affordable labor and raw materials, attracts more manufacturers to use expansion strategies and create brand & product awareness, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Electronic Musical Instrument Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sennheiser Electronic

Shure

C.F. Martin and Company

Gibson Brands

Kawai Musical Instruments

Fender Musical Instruments

Steinway and Sons

Roland

Yamaha

Allen and Heath

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Amplifiers

Effect Pedals

String Instruments, Digital Keyboards

Others

By End-User:

Professional

Amateur

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Electronic Musical Instrument Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors