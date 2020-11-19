Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market is Expected to Generate Huge Profits | Major Giants – 4medica, AdvancedMD, Inc., ALERT Life Sciences Computing, S.A., AllMeds

Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. It provides guidelines about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. The market report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current state for the market. This world class market research report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals. The credible market report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. While formulating this Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market analysis report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities.

Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 26,134.18 million to an estimated value of USD 39,353.72 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing health awareness among people.

Market Definition: Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market

EMR or electronic medical records are the digital device that contains medical and treatment history of the patient. This helps the clinicians to track data over time. It is very useful because one can track and manage their health easily. The one of the advantage of EMR is that it can generate and can send prescriptions to pharmacies electronically. They include range of data like vital signs, personal statistics, laboratory test results, billing information and others.

Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market Drivers

Rising demand for integrated healthcare systems is driving the market

Increasing healthcare expenditure is driving market

Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market Restraints

Increasing safety concerns related to data is restraining the market growth

High cost of the devices is restraining the market

Segmentation: Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market

Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market : By Component

Services

Software

Hardware

Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market : By Mode of Delivery

On- Premises

Cloud- Based

Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market : By Applications

General EMR

Specialty EMR

Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market : By End- User

Hospital-based EMR

Physician-based EMR)

Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market : By Functionality

Basic Systems

Fully Functional Systems

Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market : By Type

Traditional EMRs

Speech enabled EMRs

Interoperable EMRs

Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, The Brooklyn Hospital Center announced the launch of their Epic Electronic Medical Record in its ambulatory care network sites which is one of the most widely used and comprehensive electronic health record system. It will provide a platform to the patients where they can track their health easily.

In October 2018, UnitedHealth Group announced that they will develop technology on its Rally mobile health platform and give their member’s access to an electronic health record system. The main aim is to provide users a platform where they can track their health.

Global electronic medical records (EMR) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electronic medical records (EMR) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

