Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast to 2027- CPSI, AdvancedMD Inc., Cerner Corporation

Electronic Health Record (EHR)

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and shares in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

An electronic health record (EHR), is the schematized group of health information on patient data in a digital layout. These records can be shared across different health care settings. EHR includes a wide range of data, such as demographics, medical history of patient, medication & allergies, immunization status, laboratory test results, radiology images, vital signs, personal statistics like age and weight, and billing information.

Key companies Included in Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market:-

Cerner Corporation

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation.

NextGen Healthcare (Quality Systems, Inc.)

eClinicalWorks

Healthcare Management System

CPSI

AdvancedMD, Inc.

Scope of Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market:

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global electronic health record (EHR) market is segmented on the basis of type, installation type, and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented as acute EHR, ambulatory EHR, and post-acute EHR. On the basis of installation type, the global electronic health record (EHR) market is segmented into web-based and cloud-based. Based on end-user, the market is segmented as hospitals, ambulatory care centers, pharmacies, diagnostic and imaging centers, others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD (EHR) MARKET LANDSCAPE ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD (EHR) MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD (EHR) MARKET – GLOBAL ANALYSIS ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD (EHR) MARKET- GLOBAL REGULATORY SCENARIO ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD (EHR) MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – BY PRODUCT ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD (EHR) MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – BY END USER NORTH AMERICA ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD (EHR)MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COUNTRY ANALYSIS EUROPE ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD (EHR) MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COUNTRY ANALYSIS ASIA PACIFIC ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD (EHR) MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COUNTRY ANALYSIS MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD (EHR) MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COUNTRY ANALYSIS SOUTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD (EHR) MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COUNTRY ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD (EHR)) MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Note: Access insightful study with over 150+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies.

