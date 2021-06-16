Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market 2021 By Emerging Players eClinicalWorks, Greenway Health, AdvancedMD, Inc., CureMD Healthcare

The electronic health record (EHR) market was valued at US$ 14,054.05 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 20,318.02 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021–2028.

EHRs are patient-centered and real-time digital records that make patient data available instantly and securely to authorized healthcare professionals. The record comprises information regarding patient’s medical history, medications, allergies, treatment plans, diagnoses, immunization dates, radiology images, and laboratory test results. The factors such as the increasing adoption of EHRs, rising incentives by federal government, and growing incidences of medication errors drive the growth of the electronic health record (EHR) market.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Research include:

Cerner Corporation

COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS, INC.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation.

NextGen Healthcare

eClinicalWorks

Greenway Health

AdvancedMD, Inc.

CureMD Healthcare

Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market – by Installation Type

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market – by Type

Acute EHR

Ambulatory EHR

Post-Acute EHR

Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market – by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Pharmacies

A medical error is a nightmare scenario that no physician or medical practice wants to face. While most healthcare professionals and many consumers/clients/patients realize that doctors are human beings and sometimes make mistakes, most take measures to ensure accuracy in all aspects of a patient care scenario. Yet, unfortunately, thousands of people do experience some form of medical errors and even preventable deaths on an annual basis.

