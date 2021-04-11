Electronic Grade Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast Assessment 2019 to 2029| Arkema, Changchun Group, Evonik Industries

Adoption of electronics systems and sensors with pronounced safety features is proliferating in the automotive sector. The scenario is projected to continue at a higher rate due to E-Mobility and emerging technologies such as autonomous vehicles. Increasing consumption of semiconductors used in automotive for various microcontrollers and sensors will cost over US$ 600 per car by 2022. Trend of automation, electrification, digital connectivity, safety and security will amplify the demand for semiconductors. Super pure hydrogen peroxide has emerged as a new material of choice as a cleaning agent during semiconductor manufacturing and aforementioned growth of semiconductor industry will expand electronic grade hydrogen peroxide market at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways of Electronic Grade Hydrogen Peroxide Market:

Growth in semiconductor industry is poised to create a plethora of opportunities for electronic grade hydrogen peroxide manufacturers during the forecast period.

Increasing consumption of electronic chemicals used to clean and etch integrated circuits are set propel the demand for electronic grade hydrogen peroxide.

On the basis of function, etchant (etching agent) has driven the consumption of electronic grade hydrogen peroxide and accounted for more than half of the market share.

Range of 30% – 32% concentration has remained the preferred choice of concentration in semiconductor industries and is set to create absolute $ opportunities worth US$ 77 Mn by 2029

“Attributed to the low cost, reduced waste disposal problems and superior performance, electronic grade hydrogen peroxide has become key ingredient in ultra-high purity cleaning agent applications which is set to catalyze the market’s growth”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Production Capacity Expansion Has Remained Key Strategy of Market Actors

Electronic grade hydrogen peroxide market is highly consolidated market in nature in which Solvay S.A., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Evonik Industries AG and Arkema has accounted for nearly three fourth of the market share in 2018. To meet the burgeoning demand for electronic grade hydrogen peroxide, market players have expanded their production capacities. In response to increasing labor and raw material costs, numerous players have increased their prices of electronic grade hydrogen peroxide.

More Valuable Insights on Electronic Grade Hydrogen Peroxide Market:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the electronic grade hydrogen peroxide market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period of 2019-2029. The study divulges essential insights on the electronic grade hydrogen peroxide on the basis of primary function (etchant and oxidizing & cleaning agent), concentration (30 – 32 % and above 32%), contamination level (<100 ppb, <10 ppb, <1 ppb, <0.1 ppb < and 0.01 ppb) and application (printed circuit board etching, semiconductor wafer cleaning, flat panel display manufacturing and photovoltaic manufacturing) across six major regions.

