Electronic Films Market Size to Hit $12.62 Billion by 2028, States the Report by Allied Market Research

A lead analyst at AMR highlighted the electronic films market across LAMEA is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Allied Market Research published a research report on the electronic films market. The findings of the report states that the global market for electronic films generated $7.75 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $12.62 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers valuable information on the changing market dynamics, major segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, investors, shareholders, and new entrants.

“The global electronic films market share is expected to witness a steady growth, owing to increased infrastructural development of smart buildings for commercial and residential sectors. Moreover, the rise in adoption of IoT devices and surge in digitalization further accelerate the market growth rapidly. quote.” said Ruchal Humbare, Lead Analyst, Semiconductor and Electronics at Allied Market Research.

The report provides insights on drivers, restrains, and opportunities to help market players in devising growth strategies and capitalizing on opportunities. Rise in trend toward digitization, increase in penetration of smart applications across residential and commercial sectors, and growth in demand for consumer electronics equipment have augmented the growth of the global electronic films market. On the other hand, rise in processing cost associated with ITO-based electronic films hampers the market growth. Moreover, rise in development of PCB product is projected to unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.

The report provides a detailed scenario of the Covid-19 impact on the electronic films market globally. The Covid-19 outbreak reduced the construction activities which negatively impacted the demand for electronic films. In addition, the government imposed several regulations based on social distancing. Owing to which several projects of smart buildings and cities were suspended. The prolonged lockdown, furthermore, led to disrupted supply chain and increased raw material prices. During the pandemic, the construction industry has also been closed temporarily to curb the spread of the virus, which affected the demand for electronic films.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global electronic films market based on film type, thickness, material, application, and region. Based on film type, the non-conductive segment dominated the market with highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is also estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report also includes the conductive segment.

Based on application, the electronic display segment held the highest market in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the market. The segment is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the smart buildings segment is estimated to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2020, with more than one-third of the market. On the other hand, the market across LAMEA is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The major market players profiled in the global electronic films market include Teijin Ltd., TDK Co., 3M, Eastman Kodak Company, DuPont, Nitto Denko Co., Gunze Ltd., Saint-Gobain S.A., Panasonic Co., and TOYOBO Co. Ltd.

