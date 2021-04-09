Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market to Grow in Size with a Healthy CAGR | Players – Merck KGaA, Bayer AG, Nemera

DBMR has published a market research report on the Electronic Drug Delivery Systems market considering the changes in the market dynamics owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers a detailed overview of the historic events and the latest developments that have shaped the market forecast till 2027. The report gives facts about market investment policies, regional trends with top manufacturers outlook. The report on the global Electronic Drug Delivery Systems industry is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Electronic Drug Delivery Systems market such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges. The areas covered in the large scale Electronic Drug Delivery Systems report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology.

Electronic drug delivery systems market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 14,820.84 million by 2027. High prevalence of various chronic disorders and increase in geriatric patient pool susceptible to cardiovascular and respiratory disorders are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Download Free Exclusive Sample (350 Pages PDF) Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-electronic-drug-delivery-systems-market

The major players of the Electronic Drug Delivery Systems market are:

AstraZeneca

Amgen Inc

Ypsomed AG

Merck KGaA

Bayer AG

Nemera

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.)

AptarGroup, Inc

Novo Nordisk A/S

ViCentra B.V.

Medtronic

United Therapeutics Corporation

Companion Medical

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc

Debiotech S.A.

Canè S.p.A

Insulet Corporation

BD

Findair Sp. z o. o.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Segmentation:

By Type (Electronic Infusion Pumps, Electronic Injection Pens, Electronic Auto-Injectors, Electronic Inhalers, Electronic Capsules, Others), Component (Sensors, Wireless Communicator and Antennas, Micro Pumps and Flow Regulators, Drug Reservoir, Microcontroller, Others)

By Connectivity (Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, Ethernet, NB-IoT, Others)

By System Type (Battery-Powered Systems, Rechargeable Systems), Application (Diabetes, Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Multiple Sclerosis, Growth Hormone Therapy, Immunodeficiency Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, Thalassemia, Others)

By End User (Home Healthcare, Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Others)

Research Methodology:

The research study Electronic Drug Delivery Systems market regarding size, growth, opportunities and competitive analysis has been prepared with the help of primary research, secondary research and panel review. The secondary research includes: industry publications, industry reports, trade magazines, and other publications from government and trade associations, among others. Further, the analysis done through various news articles and press releases published on reliable news journals required for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market is also aids in developing counter approaches for major challenges faced by the industry. A reliable report is structured with the vigilant efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction and Scope

Chapter 2: Key Company Profiles

Chapter 3: Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Explanations, Share and Forecast across type, application and geography

Chapter 4: Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 6: Market Explanations of Europe region

Chapter 7: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 8: Market Explanations of North America region

Chapter 9: Market Explanations of Middle East and Africa region

Chapter 10: Key Important features of the Electronic Drug Delivery Systems market

Chapter 11: Key trends of the market and the market Opportunities

Chapter 12: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion

Read complete report along with TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-electronic-drug-delivery-systems-market

Global Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into electronic infusion pumps, electronic injection pens, electronic auto-injectors, electronic inhalers, electronic capsules, and others. Electronic infusion pumps segment is expected to dominate the market as it provides precise drug administration and most of the market players are engaged in offering infusion pumps.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into sensors, wireless communicator and antennas, micro pumps and flow regulators, drug reservoir, microcontroller and others. Sensors segment is expected to dominate the market due to high usage of sensors in electronic drug delivery systems for various purposes involving pH control, temperature control, among others.

On the basis of connectivity, the market is segmented into bluetooth low energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, ethernet, NB-IoT, and others. Bluetooth low energy (BLE) segment is expected to dominate the market as most of the electronic drug delivery systems are Bluetooth enabled.

On the basis of system type, the market is segmented into battery-powered systems and rechargeable systems. Battery-powered systems segment is expected to dominate the market as most of the electronic drug delivery systems have battery driven power source in order to offer an optimum range for drug delivery.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into diabetes, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), multiple sclerosis, growth hormone therapy, immunodeficiency disease, cardiovascular disease, thalassemia, and others. Diabetes segment is expected to dominate the market due to high prevalence rate of diabetes among other chronic disease worldwide and high availability of insulin pumps by market players as compared to other electronic drug delivery systems.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, ambulatory centers, and others. Home healthcare segment is expected to dominate the market as most of the market players are designing simple electronic drug delivery devices that can be handled by elderly population and the patients for drug administration within their home.

Competitive Landscape and Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are AstraZeneca, Amgen Inc., Ypsomed AG, Merck KGaA, Bayer AG, Nemera, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.), AptarGroup, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S., ViCentra B.V., Medtronic, United Therapeutics Corporation, Companion Medical, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Debiotech S.A., Canè S.p.A, Insulet Corporation, BD, Findair Sp. z o. o. , B. Braun Melsungen AG , and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. among others

DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately. Many product launch, approval, partnership and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the electronic drug delivery systems market.

For instances,

In January, 2020 Medtronic plc launched Efficio–a cloud based management software, which can be used with SynchroMed II intrathecal drug delivery system. This software launched helped the physicians to manage their targeted drug delivery pump in order to treat chronic pain. This launch helped the company to enhance its platform of SynchroMed II an electronic drug delivery systems.

In January, 2020 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. launched t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology. This device offers effective insulin delivery in diabetic patients. This approval helped the company to enhance its product portfolio for electronic insulin delivery and hence will result in more product sales.

The key questions answered in this report:

What are the trend factors that influence market shares and the growth rate be in 2027? What are the key results of Porter’s five-force model? What are the challenges to market growth? What will the market size and key market trends impacting the growth of the Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market? What are the key factors driving the Electronic Drug Delivery Systems market? What are the risks and challenges facing the Electronic Drug Delivery Systems market? Who are the key vendors in the Electronic Drug Delivery Systems market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market?

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-electronic-drug-delivery-systems-market

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

About Data Bridge Market Research Private Ltd:

Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com