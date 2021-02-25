Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis And Forecast 2028

Databridgemarketresearch.com added a new study on Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Research Review 2020 that has been just made available providing an extensive knowledge and perceptions of the industry. In order to build a through future prospect for the industry, the current and historical data has been gathered, classified and analyzed. Major industry experts and analysts examining the Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market were interviewed to obtain the data validating through secondary research findings.

Electronic drug delivery systems market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 14,820.84 million by 2027. High prevalence of various chronic disorders and increase in geriatric patient pool susceptible to cardiovascular and respiratory disorders are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Electronic drug delivery systems market comprises features such as technological advancement will impact in launching new product by the manufactures into the market which enhance its demand as well as favourable reimbursement scenario in major markets has enhanced the demand of electronic drug delivery systems. Currently various research studies are taking place which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative electronic drug delivery systems which expected to provide various other opportunities in the electronic drug delivery systems market. However, lack of skilled resources and strict regulatory process expected to restraint the market growth in the forecast period.

The electronic drug delivery systems market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Scope and Market Size

Electronic drug delivery systems market is segmented on the basis of type, component, connectivity, system type, application, end user. The growth among segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into electronic infusion pumps, electronic injection pens, electronic auto-injectors, electronic inhalers, electronic capsules, and others. Electronic infusion pumps segment is expected to dominate the market as it provides precise drug administration and most of the market players are engaged in offering infusion pumps.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into sensors, wireless communicator and antennas, micro pumps and flow regulators, drug reservoir, microcontroller and others. Sensors segment is expected to dominate the market due to high usage of sensors in electronic drug delivery systems for various purposes involving pH control, temperature control, among others.

On the basis of connectivity, the market is segmented into bluetooth low energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, ethernet, NB-IoT, and others. Bluetooth low energy (BLE) segment is expected to dominate the market as most of the electronic drug delivery systems are Bluetooth enabled.

On the basis of system type, the market is segmented into battery-powered systems and rechargeable systems. Battery-powered systems segment is expected to dominate the market as most of the electronic drug delivery systems have battery driven power source in order to offer an optimum range for drug delivery.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into diabetes, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), multiple sclerosis, growth hormone therapy, immunodeficiency disease, cardiovascular disease, thalassemia, and others. Diabetes segment is expected to dominate the market due to high prevalence rate of diabetes among other chronic disease worldwide and high availability of insulin pumps by market players as compared to other electronic drug delivery systems.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, ambulatory centers, and others. Home healthcare segment is expected to dominate the market as most of the market players are designing simple electronic drug delivery devices that can be handled by elderly population and the patients for drug administration within their home.

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Country Level Analysis

The electronic drug delivery systems market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, component, connectivity, system type, application and end user.

The countries covered in electronic drug delivery systems market report are the U.S., Canada , Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Rest Of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines And Rest Of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest Of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, Israel And Rest of Middle East And Africa.

Due to the large number of companies, research and development capabilities, In North America, U.S. is dominating the electronic drug delivery systems market worldwide and also there is an increment in electronic infusion pump on a large scale. In Asia-Pacific, Japan is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing incidence of asthma and heart disease with the development of the pharmaceutical industry. In Germany, Europe is dominating the market due to increasing demand for efficient and convenient drug delivery. In addition, market growth is driven by the increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing number of elderly population. All these factors are expected to support market growth.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as sales, FDA approvals, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global branded and generic drug manufacturers and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Growing Demand for Biologics is Propelling the Market Growth

Electronic drug delivery systems market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in electronic drug delivery systems industry with electronic drug delivery systems sales, impact of advancement in the electronic drug delivery systems and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the electronic drug delivery systems market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Share Analysis

Electronic drug delivery systems market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to electronic drug delivery systems market.

The major players covered in the report are AstraZeneca, Amgen Inc., Ypsomed AG, Merck KGaA, Bayer AG, Nemera, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.), AptarGroup, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S., ViCentra B.V., Medtronic, United Therapeutics Corporation, Companion Medical, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Debiotech S.A., Canè S.p.A, Insulet Corporation, BD, Findair Sp. z o. o. , B. Braun Melsungen AG , and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. among others

DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately. Many product launch, approval, partnership and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the electronic drug delivery systems market.

For instances,

In January, 2020 Medtronic plc launched Efficio–a cloud based management software, which can be used with SynchroMed II intrathecal drug delivery system. This software launched helped the physicians to manage their targeted drug delivery pump in order to treat chronic pain. This launch helped the company to enhance its platform of SynchroMed II an electronic drug delivery systems.

In January, 2020 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. launched t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology. This device offers effective insulin delivery in diabetic patients. This approval helped the company to enhance its product portfolio for electronic insulin delivery and hence will result in more product sales.

Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company market in the electronic drug delivery systems market which also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for electronic drug delivery systems.

