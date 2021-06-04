Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics 2021-2027

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information in various regions with more than 300+ page. This study is a perfect blend of qualitative and quantifiable information highlighting key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities and may be trending in the Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19. The research study also provides deep geographical analysis. The report has segmented market, by its types and applications. Regional insights on the market around several geographies has been covered in this insightful study, coupled with country-level analysis. Influential market dynamics across regional segments are slated in the report, with their magnitudes differing from country to country. Each segment has analyzed completely on the basis of its production, consumption as well as revenue.

Electronic drug delivery systems market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 14,820.84 million by 2027. High prevalence of various chronic disorders and increase in geriatric patient pool susceptible to cardiovascular and respiratory disorders are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Major Market Players With An In-Depth Analysis:

AstraZeneca, Amgen Inc

Ypsomed AG

Merck KGaA

Bayer AG

Nemera

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.)

AptarGroup, Inc.

The report includes a detailed segmentation study of the market. Additionally, segments are analyzed in terms of market growth, share, growth rate, and other vital factors.

Segmentation: Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market

By Type (Electronic Infusion Pumps, Electronic Injection Pens, Electronic Auto-Injectors, Electronic Inhalers, Electronic Capsules, Others)

By Component (Sensors, Wireless Communicator and Antennas, Micro Pumps and Flow Regulators, Drug Reservoir, Microcontroller, Others)

By Connectivity (Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, Ethernet, NB-IoT, Others), System Type (Battery-Powered Systems, Rechargeable Systems)

Scope of the Report:

Electronic drug delivery systems market comprises features such as technological advancement will impact in launching new product by the manufactures into the market which enhance its demand as well as favourable reimbursement scenario in major markets has enhanced the demand of electronic drug delivery systems. Currently various research studies are taking place which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative electronic drug delivery systems which expected to provide various other opportunities in the electronic drug delivery systems market. However, lack of skilled resources and strict regulatory process expected to restraint the market growth in the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Electronic Drug Delivery Systems industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Electronic Drug Delivery Systems market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets and other mobile platform; increasing utilization of connected medical devices and Electronic Drug Delivery Systems application and increasing healthcare cost are some factors driving the growth of the market. Additionally, rising acceptance of Electronic Drug Delivery Systems as a primary source of information has impelled the market growth positively. Moreover, it covers the government regulations & policies of prominent regions that are affecting the dynamics of the market.

Global Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Scope and Market Size:-

Electronic drug delivery systems market is segmented on the basis of type, component, connectivity, system type, application, end user. The growth among segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into electronic infusion pumps, electronic injection pens, electronic auto-injectors, electronic inhalers, electronic capsules, and others. Electronic infusion pumps segment is expected to dominate the market as it provides precise drug administration and most of the market players are engaged in offering infusion pumps.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into sensors, wireless communicator and antennas, micro pumps and flow regulators, drug reservoir, microcontroller and others. Sensors segment is expected to dominate the market due to high usage of sensors in electronic drug delivery systems for various purposes involving pH control, temperature control, among others.

On the basis of connectivity, the market is segmented into bluetooth low energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, ethernet, NB-IoT, and others. Bluetooth low energy (BLE) segment is expected to dominate the market as most of the electronic drug delivery systems are Bluetooth enabled.

On the basis of system type, the market is segmented into battery-powered systems and rechargeable systems. Battery-powered systems segment is expected to dominate the market as most of the electronic drug delivery systems have battery driven power source in order to offer an optimum range for drug delivery.

Competitive Landscape and Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Share Analysis

Electronic drug delivery systems market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to electronic drug delivery systems market.

The major players covered in the report are AstraZeneca, Amgen Inc., Ypsomed AG, Merck KGaA, Bayer AG, Nemera, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.), AptarGroup, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S., ViCentra B.V., Medtronic, United Therapeutics Corporation, Companion Medical, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Debiotech S.A., Canè S.p.A, Insulet Corporation, BD, Findair Sp. z o. o. , B. Braun Melsungen AG , and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. among others

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Electronic Drug Delivery Systems in these regions, from 2021 to 2028, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

