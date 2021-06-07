Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Current and Future Industry Trends, 2020 to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global electronic contract manufacturing and design services market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 731.73 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing R&D investment and increasing demand for medical devices is the factor for the market growth.

Electronics manufacturing services or electronic manufacturing contrast manufacturing are those companies who design and manufacture different electronic component and different assemblies for original equipment manufacturer. Electronic assembly, electronic manufacturing, electronic design and manufacturing are some of the services which are offered by the EMS. They are widely used in industries such as aerospace, IT and Telecom, consumer electronics, healthcare and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of EMS in tablets and mobile phones will drive the market growth

Growing demand of EMS from various end users will also propel the market growth

Rising popularity of electric vehicles will also accelerate the market growth

Increasing prevalence for medical devices is also contributing as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraint:

Rising concern associated with the quality of the manufacturing product will also hamper growth

Segmentation: Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market

By Service

Electronic Design & Engineering

Electronics Assembly

Electronic Manufacturing

Others

By End- User

Healthcare

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

IT & Telecom

Power & Energy

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Type

Designing

Assembly

Manufacturing

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Kimball Electronics, Inc. announced that they have acquired GES Holdings, Inc. so that they can expand them above EMS by using new technologies and capabilities to a multifaceted manufacturing solutions company. This will also help both the companies to increase their customer reach and meet the need and requirement of the market

In May 2019, Celestica Inc. announced that they are going to acquire Manufacturers’ Services Ltd. so that they can expand their business. This will help the company to enhance their integrated services and solutions. This will help the company to add high speed manufacturing complement to their current portfolio

Competitive Analysis

Global electronic contract manufacturing and design services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electronic contract manufacturing and design services market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global electronic contract manufacturing and design services market are Foxconn Electronics Inc., FLEX LTD, Asteelflash Group, Celestica Inc., Kimball Electronics, Inc., Venture Corporation Limited, Benchmark Electronics, ACTIA Group. Zollner Elektronik, KeyTronicEMS., Jabil Inc., SGS Tekniks, RAYMING, NATEL ENGINEERING CO., INC., EXCELICA / Electronic Contract Manufacturer, Quantronic., Saline Lectronics, Inc., Matric Group, Marco Manufacturing — Electronic Contract Manufacturer & PCB Assembly Services, Orbweaver Inc. and others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

