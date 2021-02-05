Electronic Chemicals Market will Account for Revenues Worth US$35,056.9 million by 2026-End

Electronic Chemicals Market

As per a new report published by Research Dive, the global market electronic chemicals market is set to register a revenue of $35,056.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period.

The COVID-19 chaos has created a negative impact on the global electronic chemicals market. Electronic chemicals are primarily used to clean and remove minute impurities of semiconductor wafers. Therefore, electronic devices require high-purity electronic chemicals for better performance. The sustainability of the electronic chemicals market is majorly attributed to the extensively surging demand from the electronics sector. Also, these highly advanced electronic chemicals have significant applications in sensor & vision and machine motion control components to ensure optimal performance. In addition, it is projected that the demand for electronic chemicals will be strongly recovered after the outbreak of corona disease.

Though the majority of the economies across the globe have imposed complete shut down in order to curb the severe impact of communal transmission, this industry will show huge growth mainly due to the presence of key players such as Hitachi Chemical, DowDuPont, BASF SE. Moreover, these companies are implementing strategic plans such as merges and acquisitions, product development. and others. For instance, in January 2020, Showa Denko, leading Japanese chemical engineering firm, has announced the acquisition of Hitachi Chemical in a deal worth up to $8.8 billion. To gain the trust and confidence of the customers, suppliers, and employees established companies are taking the support of these strategies. During this unexpected situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the COVID-19 impact on the global electronic chemicals market. Our report includes:

Technological Impact

Social Impact

Investment Opportunity Analysis

Pre- & Post-COVID Market Scenario

Infrastructure Analysis

Supply Side & Demand Side Impact

The segmentation of the global electronic chemicals market has been done based on the product type, application, and region. The report offers detailed information on opportunities, drivers, vital segments, restraints, and key players of the global market.

Factors Affecting The Growth

As per our analyst estimates, the growth of the global electronic chemicals market is mainly attributed to the growing emphasis on technology advances and extensively rising demand from the chip manufacturing industries. However, stringent government’s environmental laws may obstruct the global electronic chemicals market growth.

Wet Chemicals & Solvent will have Exponential Market Growth Over Forecast Period

Based on product type, the global electronic chemicals market is categorized into photoresist chemicals, atmospheric and specialty gases, wet chemicals & solvents, and others. The wet chemicals & solvents will have the fastest market growth in the forecast period and are valued at $9,044.7 million with a CAGR of 6.4%, during the analysis period. The significant demand from analytical chemistry is one of the key factors for the growth of the global market.

The Printed Circuit Board Segment will be the Most Lucrative

Depending on the application, the global market is classified into flat panel displays & light emitting diodes, integrated circuits & semiconductors, printed circuit boards, photovoltaics, and others. The printed circuit board for electronic chemicals market valued at $5,609.1 million in 2026 and is projected to increase at 6.9%, over the forecast period. The huge significance of printed circuit boards in LEDs, consumer electronics, medical devices industrial equipment and components may be anticipated bolstering the growth of the market, over the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

on the basis of geographical region, the global electronic chemicals market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific electronic chemicals market valued at $9,745.8 million in 2026 and is expected to surge at a 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is mainly driven by the extensive growth in new manufacturing companies and high investment in R&D departments mainly in India, China, Japan, and South Korea.

The key players of the global electronic chemicals market are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Linde plc, Cabot Microelectronics, DuPont., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Air Liquide, Solvay, and SONGWON.

