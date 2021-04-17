Electronic Bill Presentment Payment(EBPP) Market 2021 Analysis by Top Key Players – CSG Systems International, Inc. (US), Jopari Solutions, Inc. (USA), CyberSource Corporation (US), ebpSource Limited (UK)

The Electronic Bill Presentment Payment(EBPP) Market research report provides detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, regional scope and technological developments by the primary market players. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the global Electronic Bill Presentment Payment(EBPP) market. The research study discusses about important market strategies, future plans, market share growth, and product portfolios of leading companies. The final report copy provides the impact analysis of novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Electronic Bill Presentment Payment(EBPP) market as well as fluctuations during the forecast period.

Key Players in the global Electronic Bill Presentment Payment(EBPP) market are, Discover Financial Services (US), CSG Systems International, Inc. (US), Jopari Solutions, Inc. (USA), CyberSource Corporation (US), ebpSource Limited (UK), Monitise Group Limited (UK), MasterCard (US), Pagero AB (Sweden), ACI Worldwide (US), PayPal, Inc., Fiserv, Inc. (US), Sorriso Technologies, Inc. (US), FIS (USA), Communications Data Group (US), SIX Payment Services Ltd. (Switzerland), Jack Henry & Associates (US), Visa, Inc. (US), Striata (US), Enterprise jBilling Software Ltd. (Canada), Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (US), RDM Corporation (Canada), eBillingHub (US), and Other.

By Type Outlook-

Electronic Bill Presentment

Electronic Bill Payment

Electronic Bill Posting

By Application Outlook-

Consumers

Bill Consolidator

Banks & Financial Institutions

Regional Analysis:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico),

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe),

Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other)

