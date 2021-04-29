Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)
Latest market research report on Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag market.
Competitive Landscape
Important players profiled in the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag market include:
Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd
Nedap
Universal Surveillance Systems
Tyco Retail Solutions
Ketec
Gunnebo Gateway
All Tag
Sentry Technology
Checkpoint Systems
Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag Application Abstract
The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag is commonly used into:
Clothing &Fashion Accessories
Cosmetics/Pharmacy
Supermarkets & Large Grocery
Others
By type
Hard Tag
Soft Tag
Permanent Deactivation Tags
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag Market in Major Countries
7 North America Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag market: regional segments
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Key Stakeholders
Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag
Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
