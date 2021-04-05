Electromagnetic Simulation Software Market 2021 Status and Business Outlook – Remcom Inc., EMPIRE (IMST GmbH), Altair Engineering Inc., WIPL-D d.o.o., Mician GmbH

Global Electromagnetic Simulation Software Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Electromagnetic Simulation Software Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global electromagnetic simulation software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Leading Companies of Electromagnetic Simulation Software Market are Remcom Inc., EMPIRE (IMST GmbH), Altair Engineering Inc., WIPL-D d.o.o., Mician GmbH, Sonnet Software, Inc., ElectroMagneticWorks, Inc., COMSOL INC, Keysight Technologies, ANSYS, Inc., Dassault Systmes SE, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., ESI Group and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– March 2020 – Remcom has released the XFdtd 3D EM simulation software, superposition simulation, and array optimization. The company expanded its software capabilities for high-frequency 5G device design and beam steering analysis. XFdtd enables users to leverage the electromagnetic principle of superposition to reveal these combinations with a single simulation. By combining steady-state results from the simulation, it efficiently determines the port phases that maximize the far zone coverage in each direction.

– January 2020 – Altair has acquired newFASANT, leading technology in computational and high-frequency electromagnetics. newFASANT’s solutions address a wide range of electromagnetic problems in areas like antenna design and placement, radar cross-section (RCS) analysis, automotive V2V/ADAS, and infrared/thermal signatures. Altair is expected to expand its high-frequency electromagnetics portfolio through the acquisition.

Key Market Trends:

Telecommunication Sector Will Experience Significant Growth

– The ongoing deployment of LTE and advancements in the field of wireless connectivity technologies such as general packet radio service (GPRS), Wi-Fi, and worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMax) in various fields have boosted the number of connected devices and has led to the growth of electromagnetic simulation software as they are used to conduct high-fidelity 3-D EM simulations, analyze geometric-scale variations, perform thermomechanical stress analysis and optimize antenna design.

– The majority of mobile network operators in mature markets are planning to upgrade into 5G in the next few years due to spectrum availability and the sheer time and costs involved in rolling out the next generation of mobile networks. So major players are partnering with the technology provider to speed up the process and to be competitive in the telecom market.

– For instance, in February 2020, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has collaborated with U.S. Cellular for 5G and 4G LTE network solutions. Through the agreement U.S Cellular, a key provider of mobile services to millions of customers across the U.S, can purchase Samsung’s commercially-proven network solutions, including 5G New Radio (NR) technology, and will extend groundbreaking 4G LTE and 5G technology to its customers base, expanding in consumer and business applications.

Regional Outlook of Electromagnetic Simulation Software Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Electromagnetic Simulation Software Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

