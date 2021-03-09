Electromagnetic Simulation Software Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Remcom Inc., EMPIRE (IMST GmbH), Altair Engineering Inc., WIPL-D d.o.o.,

The Global Electromagnetic Simulation Software Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global electromagnetic simulation software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period 2020-2025

Top Companies in the Global Electromagnetic Simulation Software Market are Remcom Inc., EMPIRE (IMST GmbH), Altair Engineering Inc., WIPL-D d.o.o., Mician GmbH, Sonnet Software, Inc., ElectroMagneticWorks, Inc., COMSOL INC, Keysight Technologies, ANSYS, Inc., Dassault Systmes SE, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., ESI Group and Other

Industry News and Developments:

– March 2020 – Remcom has released the XFdtd 3D EM simulation software, superposition simulation, and array optimization. The company expanded its software capabilities for high-frequency 5G device design and beam steering analysis. XFdtd enables users to leverage the electromagnetic principle of superposition to reveal these combinations with a single simulation. By combining steady-state results from the simulation, it efficiently determines the port phases that maximize the far zone coverage in each direction.

– January 2020 – Altair has acquired newFASANT, leading technology in computational and high-frequency electromagnetics. newFASANTs solutions address a wide range of electromagnetic problems in areas like antenna design and placement, radar cross-section (RCS) analysis, automotive V2V/ADAS, and infrared/thermal signatures. Altair is expected to expand its high-frequency electromagnetics portfolio through the acquisition.

Key Market Trends

Telecommunication Sector Will Experience Significant Growth

– The ongoing deployment of LTE and advancements in the field of wireless connectivity technologies such as general packet radio service (GPRS), Wi-Fi, and worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMax) in various fields have boosted the number of connected devices and has led to the growth of electromagnetic simulation software as they are used to conduct high-fidelity 3-D EM simulations, analyze geometric-scale variations, perform thermomechanical stress analysis and optimize antenna design.

– The majority of mobile network operators in mature markets are planning to upgrade into 5G in the next few years due to spectrum availability and the sheer time and costs involved in rolling out the next generation of mobile networks. So major players are partnering with the technology provider to speed up the process and to be competitive in the telecom market.

– For instance, in February 2020, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has collaborated with U.S. Cellular for 5G and 4G LTE network solutions. Through the agreement U.S Cellular, a key provider of mobile services to millions of customers across the U.S, can purchase Samsungs commercially-proven network solutions, including 5G New Radio (NR) technology, and will extend groundbreaking 4G LTE and 5G technology to its customers base, expanding in consumer and business applications.

– Moreover, electronic companies are focusing on new product development such as 5G MIMO microstrip antenna to consider a wide variety of structures to meet the often-conflicting needs for different applications. For instance, in February 2020, Fractus Antennas has launched a new multi-band 5G and cellular IoT antenna booster as tiny as a grain of rice. It provides global connectivity and solves the usual challenge of size as it is of only 7.0 mm x 3.0 mm x 1.0 mm in size. A single antenna can cover 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G frequency bands within the range from 824 MHz to 5 GHz. More advancement in the antenna design will propel the simulation software market significantly.

North America to Hold a Significant Market Share

– The autonomous vehicles industry in North America is experiencing tremendous growth as the number of players is investing billions of dollars on research and development of technology, and many states are supporting autonomous-vehicle testing. The United States 41 states currently supports the on-road autonomous vehicle testing; some of them are California, Arizona, and Florida.

– Also, automotive sector giants like General Motors plans to release autonomous (driverless car) car in 2021, and Tesla has acquired Deepscale, computer vision start-up that would help to develop fully driverless vehicles. The automotive radar sensor is a critical sensor in autonomous driving assistance systems that provides valuable data to the system and is expected to experience a huge demand in the future.

– Most of the medical imaging, testing devices and medical devices such as radiography, magnetic resonance imaging, electrocardiogram, cardio pumps, pacemakers, biosensors works on electric, magnetic, or electromagnetic field and energy principles and so humans are exposed to it. Thus, they are the cause of concern and regulated by government agencies. Hence, electromagnetic simulation tools and software have become indispensable and crucial for the biomedical and medical technology engineer to design medical equipment and study the effect of EMF exposure on human health.

– According to the WHO medical device report, the United States accounts for 41% of the global medical device sales and thus has a huge market for medical devices. Due to the increase in chronic condition patient�s population, including chronic heart failure and osteoarthritis, has fueled the demand for implants, which will increase the demand for electromagnetic simulation software

