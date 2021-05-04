Electromagnetic Simulation Software Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Remcom Inc., EMPIRE (IMST GmbH), Altair Engineering Inc., WIPL-D d.o.o., Mician GmbH

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Global Electromagnetic Simulation Software Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The global electromagnetic simulation software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period 2020-2025.

(Avail a Flat 25% discount on this report)

Click the link to get a Free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358014/global-electromagnetic-simulation-software-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=28

Top Key Players in the Global Electromagnetic Simulation Software Market are Remcom Inc., EMPIRE (IMST GmbH), Altair Engineering Inc., WIPL-D d.o.o., Mician GmbH, Sonnet Software, Inc., ElectroMagneticWorks, Inc., COMSOL INC, Keysight Technologies, ANSYS, Inc., Dassault Systmes SE, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., ESI Group, and others.

Industry News and Update:

– March 2020 – Remcom has released the XFdtd 3D EM simulation software, superposition simulation, and array optimization. The company expanded its software capabilities for high-frequency 5G device design and beam steering analysis. XFdtd enables users to leverage the electromagnetic principle of superposition to reveal these combinations with a single simulation. By combining steady-state results from the simulation, it efficiently determines the port phases that maximize the far zone coverage in each direction.

– January 2020 – Altair has acquired newFASANT, leading technology in computational and high-frequency electromagnetics. newFASANT’s solutions address a wide range of electromagnetic problems in areas like antenna design and placement, radar cross-section (RCS) analysis, automotive V2V/ADAS, and infrared/thermal signatures. Altair is expected to expand its high-frequency electromagnetics portfolio through the acquisition.

Key Market Trends:

Telecommunication Sector Will Experience Significant Growth

– The ongoing deployment of LTE and advancements in the field of wireless connectivity technologies such as general packet radio service (GPRS), Wi-Fi, and worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMax) in various fields have boosted the number of connected devices and has led to the growth of electromagnetic simulation software as they are used to conduct high-fidelity 3-D EM simulations, analyze geometric-scale variations, perform thermomechanical stress analysis and optimize antenna design.

– The majority of mobile network operators in mature markets are planning to upgrade into 5G in the next few years due to spectrum availability and the sheer time and costs involved in rolling out the next generation of mobile networks. So major players are partnering with the technology provider to speed up the process and to be competitive in the telecom market.

– For instance, in February 2020, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has collaborated with U.S. Cellular for 5G and 4G LTE network solutions. Through the agreement U.S Cellular, a key provider of mobile services to millions of customers across the U.S, can purchase Samsung’s commercially-proven network solutions, including 5G New Radio (NR) technology, and will extend groundbreaking 4G LTE and 5G technology to its customers base, expanding in consumer and business applications.

– Moreover, electronic companies are focusing on new product development such as 5G MIMO microstrip antenna to consider a wide variety of structures to meet the often-conflicting needs for different applications. For instance, in February 2020, Fractus Antennas has launched a new multi-band 5G and cellular IoT antenna booster as tiny as a grain of rice. It provides global connectivity and solves the usual challenge of size as it is of only 7.0 mm x 3.0 mm x 1.0 mm in size. A single antenna can cover 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G frequency bands within the range from 824 MHz to 5 GHz. More advancement in the antenna design will propel the simulation software market significantly.

Full Browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358014/global-electromagnetic-simulation-software-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=28

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Global Electromagnetic Simulation Software market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Electromagnetic Simulation Software market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Electromagnetic Simulation Software market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Electromagnetic Simulation Software market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Electromagnetic Simulation Software report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

Frequently Asked Questions about Electromagnetic Simulation Software market:

– What are the recent developments and government policies?

– Why might we forecast a downturn in a particular economy next year?

– Why do we say the currency is set to appreciate?

– What countries and sectors offer the highest potential?

– Where are the greatest dangers?

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com