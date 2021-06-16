Electrolyzers Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2027 Favorable policies from governments that are encouraging use of electric vehicle and technological advancements can offer lucrative opportunity for industry growth in the near future.

The electrolyzers market is driven by increased demand for hydrogen in electric vehicles. Moreover, demand for on-site electrolyzer installation from industrial sector owing to decarbonization also acts as a driving factor for electrolyzer market growth. However, limited technological advancements, delayed permits, and equipment supply constraints act as restraints for the market growth. Meanwhile, favorable policies from governments that are encouraging use of electric vehicle and technological advancements can offer lucrative opportunity for industry growth in the near future.

Global electrolyzers market size was valued at $0.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to generate $0.9 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2020 to 2027. In electrolyzer, water is split into hydrogen and oxygen by using electricity. There are different processes used for electrolysis such as alkaline method, PEM and solid oxide electrolysis method. The hydrogen obtained from the electrolysis is 99.99% pure and stored in either gas form or liquid form. It is used in making fuel cells that are used in electric vehicles.

The electrolyzer market is segmented on the basis of product, capacity, application, and region. Depending on product, the market is segmented into alkaline electrolyzer, PEM electrolyzer, and solid oxide electrolyzer. Alkaline electrolyzer dominated the market share, whereas, PEM electrolyzer is expected to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period. By capacity, the market is bifurcated into less than 500 kW, 500 kW to 2 MW, and above 2 MW. The 500 kW to 2 MW capacity electrolyzer dominated the market share in 2019, while above 2 MW capacity electrolyzer is expected to grow at a rapid pace.

Based on application, the market is divided into power generation, transportation, industry energy, industry feedstock, building heat & power, and others. The power generation segmented dominated the market share but transportation application is projected to grow at a higher CAGR. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Europe is leading the market for electrolyzer; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The following are the regions covered in this report.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

The key players operating in the market are

Hydrogenics, Nel ASA

Siemens Energy Global GmbH, Co. KG. AG

Toshiba, Air Liquide, Plug Power

McPhy Energy

ITM Power

Idroenergy

Next Hydrogen.

The players in the market have adopted several strategies, such as product launch and business expansion to sustain the market competition.