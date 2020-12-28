Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Market 2020 | New Business Opportunities & Growth Segmented By Prominent Players

“

According to Our Research analysis, global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Market will reach 671.2 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 4.50%

The global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) market is valued at 538.5 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 671.2 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% during 2017-2022.

Electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) is used in Zinc Manganese batteries together with zinc chloride and ammonium chloride. EMD is commonly used in zinc manganese dioxide rechargeable alkaline (Zn RAM) cells also. For these applications, purity is extremely important. EMD is produced in a similar fashion as electrolytic tough pitch (ETP) copper: The manganese dioxide is dissolved in sulfuric acid (sometimes mixed with manganese sulfate) and subjected to a current between two electrodes. The MnO2 dissolves, enters solution as the sulfate, and is deposited on the anode.

Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) can be divided into four categories: alkaline battery grade type, zinc manganese battery grade type, lithium-ion battery grade type and other type. Alkaline battery grade type accounted for the highest proportion in the production market share, with a figure of 68.03% in 2017, followed by zinc manganese battery grade type, account for 10.83%%.

The sales revenue market share of global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) in batteries application, water treatment application and other Fields has been stable year by year, at 87.70%, 7.63% and 4.67% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years. This indicates that the segment of the Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) market has the most promising sales prospects in Batteries application.

China is the biggest contributor to the Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) revenue market, accounted for 48.92% of the total global market with a revenue of 263.4 million USD in 2017, followed by United States, 18.66% with a revenue of 100.5 million USD.

Tosoh is the largest company in the global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) market, accounted for 19.54% of the revenue market share in 2016, followed by Prince (ERACHEM) and Xiangtan Electrochemical, accounted for 19.42% and 15.59% of the revenue market share in 2017.

In North America, the market is dominated by Prince (acquired ERACHEM in 2016) and Tronox Limited; In Europe, the market is dominated by Tosoh (Greece) and Cegasa; in Japan, the only producer is Tosoh and in China, there are about a dozen manufacturers, located in Guangxi and Hunan province where the manganese ore resources could be mined, and the top players are Xiangtan Electrochemical, Guiliu Chemical, CITIC Dameng Mining Industries and Guizhou Redstar. In 2016, the other two important players had closed their factories, due to competition and environmental problems, they were Guangxi Nonferrous Metals Group and Hunan Shunlong Energy, and they both had a production capacity of EMD approaching 40, 000 tons in 2011.

