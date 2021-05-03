Electroencephelographs (EEG) Pipeline Insight to Register Incremental Dollar Opportunity During COVID-19 Crisis
Electroencephelographs (EEG) Pipeline Insight
Increased incidence of disorders like Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Dementia, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and stroke around the world has been crucial to elevate the use of electroencephalography (EEG) products. Growing prevalence of neurological diseases and increasing awareness about these are significant contributing factors to advancement. Hence, the market is expected to growth in the coming years. The industries invest in R&D to upgrade existing products and create new ones to satisfy the rising demand for specialized equipment, which is the major reason for an extensive pipeline in this segment.
DelveInsight s, Electroencephelographs (EEG) Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2021, report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline devices in Electroencephelographs pipeline landscape. Increased incidence of disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, Dementia, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and stroke around the world has been crucial to elevate the use of electroencephalography (EEG) products. Growing prevalence of neurological diseases and increasing awareness about these are significant contributing factors to advancement. Hence, the market is expected to growth in the coming years. The industries invest in R&D to upgrade existing products and create new ones to satisfy the rising demand for specialized equipment, which is the major reason for an extensive pipeline in this segment. This report provides a detailed study of the emerging Electroencephelographs devices along with competitive landscape to help better understand the emerging Electroencephelographs devices.
Geography Covered
Global coverage
Electroencephelographs Overview
Electroencephelographs: Understanding
An electroencephalogram (EEG) is a noninvasive test that records electrical patterns in your brain. The test is used to help diagnose conditions such as seizures, epilepsy, head injuries, dizziness, headaches, brain tumors and sleeping problems. It can also be used to confirm brain death.
How does an EEG work
The billions of nerve cells in your brain produce very small electrical signals that form patterns called brain waves. During an EEG, small electrodes and wires are attached to your head. The electrodes detect your brain waves and the EEG machine amplifies the signals and records them in a wave pattern on graph paper or a computer screen.
Electroencephelographs Devices Competitive Assessment
This segment of the Electroencephelographs report encloses its detailed analysis of various pipeline devices which include product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities including pipeline territories, regulatory paths and estimated approval dates and the latest news and press releases. The report also provides list of major players involved in the pipeline product development.
Product Type
Electroencephelographs can divided based on Types Standalone devices and Portable devices- both are covered in this report.
Product Channels
Electroencephelographs can be divided based on Channels 8-channel EEG, 21-channel EEG, 25 channel EEG, 32-channel EEG, 40-channel EEG, Multi-channel EEG.
Major Players in Electroencephelographs
There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the products for Electroencephelographs.
Cerora Borealis: Cerora
The Cerora Borealis medical device platform is subject to FDA review and designed to measure and record brainwave activity (EEG) as well as other biosensor data, including cognitive data and voice-based data streams. The platform provides state of the art, mobile and versatile multimodal biosensor data. The first release is intended as an adjunct to standard clinical practice to aid in the evaluation of subject s medical or psychological state. Cerora s next generation devices are intended to aid in the diagnosis and management of various brain disorders, injuries, and diseases. The first release of Borealis is estimated to ship into US markets in 2021 at the earliest.
Circaid EEG: Circadian Therapeutics
Circaid EEG is being developed by Circadian Therapeutics. Its proof of concept study has already being done and prototype dev phase is ongoing. In a controlled clinical evaluation, data obtained using Circaid EEG correlate highly with those derived from traditional PSG recording equipment. Work continues towards CE marking and US 510(k) approval.
Further product details are provided in the report ..
Electroencephelographs (EEG) Competitive Benchmarking
This segment of the reports provides analysis of the pipeline report to give a clear understanding of the comparative analysis.
The analysis is based on
Brand Positioning of Leading companies
Application
Industry Collaborations
Electroencephelographs (EEG): Commercialization Activity
This segment of the report provides a detailed list of any commercial activity in the field of EEG devices ranging from collaboration, mergers and acquisition, recent breakthrough among others.
Development Activities
In June 2021 a study investigating EEG microstate dynamics in schizophrenia was the first research on the temporal structure of the four canonical EEG microstates of schizophrenic patient siblings. Results indicate that a possible endophenotype for schizophrenia is the dynamics of resting-state EEG microstats, specifically classes C and D.
In April 2021, Marking a major milestone on the path to meeting the objectives of the NIH BRAIN initiative, researchers developed advanced high-density electroencephalography (EEG) as the future paradigm for dynamic functional neuroimaging. The study also marks one of the first times high-density EEG has been used to study epileptic seizures. The more powerful imaging technology, packing more than double the electrodes generally used in a clinical setting, is now available to patients treated at the Mayo Clinic.
Further commercial activities are provided in the report ..
Electroencephelographs (EEG): Reimbursement
US
FDA approval alone is not a basis for coverage. Electroencephalographic (EEG) monitoring and video recording is a procedure and therefore is not regulated by the FDA. Medicare does not have a National Coverage Determination (NCD) for electroencephalographic (EEG) monitoring and video recording. Local Coverage Determinations (LCDs) exist.
Further information is provided in the report ..
Key Players
AAT Medical Ltd
Advanced Medical Electronics Corp
Advanced neurometrics inc.
Belluscura Limited
BioSignal Analytics Inc
Bio-Signal Group Corp.
Bittium Biosignals Ltd
BrainCare OY
BrainScope Company Inc
Cerora Inc
Circadian Therapeutics
Cognionics, Inc.
Cogwear LLC
Compumedics Ltd
Electrical Geodesics Inc
