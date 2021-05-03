Electroencephelographs (EEG) Pipeline Insight to Register Incremental Dollar Opportunity During COVID-19 Crisis

Electroencephelographs (EEG) Pipeline Insight Market Report defines the business objective to help business owners to avoid contradictory expectations. It provides you customer data along with their demands hence you can accordingly plan for the launching of the product in the market. It presents all the data about whole market scenario. With the help of prominent data provided in the Electroencephelographs (EEG) Pipeline Insight Market Report, organizations come to know about customers completely and can achieve their goal of selling products in huge quantity and getting huge profits too. Clearly setting the business goal at the beginning will surely help to avoid getting difficulties and set the business easily.

DelveInsight s, Electroencephelographs (EEG) Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2021, report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline devices in Electroencephelographs pipeline landscape. Increased incidence of disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, Dementia, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and stroke around the world has been crucial to elevate the use of electroencephalography (EEG) products. Growing prevalence of neurological diseases and increasing awareness about these are significant contributing factors to advancement. Hence, the market is expected to growth in the coming years. The industries invest in R&D to upgrade existing products and create new ones to satisfy the rising demand for specialized equipment, which is the major reason for an extensive pipeline in this segment. This report provides a detailed study of the emerging Electroencephelographs devices along with competitive landscape to help better understand the emerging Electroencephelographs devices.

Geography Covered

Global coverage

Electroencephelographs Overview

Electroencephelographs: Understanding

An electroencephalogram (EEG) is a noninvasive test that records electrical patterns in your brain. The test is used to help diagnose conditions such as seizures, epilepsy, head injuries, dizziness, headaches, brain tumors and sleeping problems. It can also be used to confirm brain death.

How does an EEG work

The billions of nerve cells in your brain produce very small electrical signals that form patterns called brain waves. During an EEG, small electrodes and wires are attached to your head. The electrodes detect your brain waves and the EEG machine amplifies the signals and records them in a wave pattern on graph paper or a computer screen.

Electroencephelographs Devices Competitive Assessment

This segment of the Electroencephelographs report encloses its detailed analysis of various pipeline devices which include product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities including pipeline territories, regulatory paths and estimated approval dates and the latest news and press releases. The report also provides list of major players involved in the pipeline product development.

Product Type

Electroencephelographs can divided based on Types Standalone devices and Portable devices- both are covered in this report.

Product Channels

Electroencephelographs can be divided based on Channels 8-channel EEG, 21-channel EEG, 25 channel EEG, 32-channel EEG, 40-channel EEG, Multi-channel EEG.

Major Players in Electroencephelographs

There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the products for Electroencephelographs.

Cerora Borealis: Cerora

The Cerora Borealis medical device platform is subject to FDA review and designed to measure and record brainwave activity (EEG) as well as other biosensor data, including cognitive data and voice-based data streams. The platform provides state of the art, mobile and versatile multimodal biosensor data. The first release is intended as an adjunct to standard clinical practice to aid in the evaluation of subject s medical or psychological state. Cerora s next generation devices are intended to aid in the diagnosis and management of various brain disorders, injuries, and diseases. The first release of Borealis is estimated to ship into US markets in 2021 at the earliest.

Circaid EEG: Circadian Therapeutics

Circaid EEG is being developed by Circadian Therapeutics. Its proof of concept study has already being done and prototype dev phase is ongoing. In a controlled clinical evaluation, data obtained using Circaid EEG correlate highly with those derived from traditional PSG recording equipment. Work continues towards CE marking and US 510(k) approval.

Electroencephelographs (EEG) Competitive Benchmarking

This segment of the reports provides analysis of the pipeline report to give a clear understanding of the comparative analysis.

The analysis is based on

Brand Positioning of Leading companies

Application

Industry Collaborations

Electroencephelographs (EEG): Commercialization Activity

This segment of the report provides a detailed list of any commercial activity in the field of EEG devices ranging from collaboration, mergers and acquisition, recent breakthrough among others.

Development Activities

In June 2021 a study investigating EEG microstate dynamics in schizophrenia was the first research on the temporal structure of the four canonical EEG microstates of schizophrenic patient siblings. Results indicate that a possible endophenotype for schizophrenia is the dynamics of resting-state EEG microstats, specifically classes C and D.

In April 2021, Marking a major milestone on the path to meeting the objectives of the NIH BRAIN initiative, researchers developed advanced high-density electroencephalography (EEG) as the future paradigm for dynamic functional neuroimaging. The study also marks one of the first times high-density EEG has been used to study epileptic seizures. The more powerful imaging technology, packing more than double the electrodes generally used in a clinical setting, is now available to patients treated at the Mayo Clinic.

Electroencephelographs (EEG): Reimbursement

US

FDA approval alone is not a basis for coverage. Electroencephalographic (EEG) monitoring and video recording is a procedure and therefore is not regulated by the FDA. Medicare does not have a National Coverage Determination (NCD) for electroencephalographic (EEG) monitoring and video recording. Local Coverage Determinations (LCDs) exist.

Key Players

AAT Medical Ltd

Advanced Medical Electronics Corp

Advanced neurometrics inc.

Belluscura Limited

BioSignal Analytics Inc

Bio-Signal Group Corp.

Bittium Biosignals Ltd

BrainCare OY

BrainScope Company Inc

Cerora Inc

Circadian Therapeutics

Cognionics, Inc.

Cogwear LLC

Compumedics Ltd

Electrical Geodesics Inc

