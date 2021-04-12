Electrochemical Gas Sensors Global Market Report (2020-2027) Segmented by Type, Application and region (NA, EU, and etc.)
The Electrochemical Gas Sensors industry concentration is relatively high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Western European. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in UK, The manufacturers in UK have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as City Technology and Alphasense have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Switzerland, MEMBRAPOR has become as a global leader. In Germany, Draeger leads the technology development. China big manufacturer locate in Zhengzhou city, Henan province. China market is dominated by Winson. It begins produce this product from 2007, and start large scale production from 2010. But its product now are still concentrated in low market.
Electrochemical gas sensors are gas detectors that measure the concentration of a target gas by oxidizing or reducing the target gas at an electrode and measuring the resulting current.
Prime Competitors
The prominent players in the Electrochemical Gas Sensors market include:
Winsen
SGX Sensortech
Alphasense
Figaro
Emerson
Draeger
MEMBRAPOR
Dart
City Technology
GE
By application
Civil Gas Safety
Chemical & Oil
Mining
Environmental
Other
Electrochemical Gas Sensors Market: Type Outlook
Inflammable Gas Type
Toxic Gas Type
Other Gases Type
