Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2026

High number of diseases due to rise in geriatric population, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, favourable research funding scenario for development of Electroceuticals devices are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Bioelectric Medicine during forecast period.

the global Electroceuticals/Bioelectric market was valued at USD 20.00 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 38.13 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

According to a study conducted by World Health Organisation in 2017, four major chronic diseases including cardiovascular diseases, cancers, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes were the major cause for 80% of all premature deaths.

Bioelectric medicine or Electroceuticals devices indicates the usage of devices instead of drugs, are safe to block, record and stimulate neural signals to cure from chronic disorders. They are invasive and non-invasive in nature which are held against the skin or implanted in nerve to restore the healthy condition of the patient without the complicated side of pharmaceutical agents. They treat diseases by the implication of devices which combine bioengineering, neuroscience, molecular medicines and electronics for the regulation of biological process. The bioelectric therapy also prompts the body to produce endorphins which helps to relieve pain in the body of the patients. So, usually there’s an inflammation which is the central phenomenon in all diseases starting from cancer to diabetes and secondly, this inflammation can be controlled through electrically stimulating vagus nerve. Electroceutical devices are used for the treatment of epilepsy, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, paralysis, rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes, etc. Key recent developments in the field of bioelectric medicine pharmaceutical include production of different electroceuticals devices. For instance, in April 2017, FDA approved a device called GammaCore launched by ElectroCore that transmits a mild electrical simulation to the vagus nerve through the skin, resulting in a reduction of pain to treat cluster headaches, a rare form of headache that affects mostly men.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Biotronic, GlaxoSmithKline, Medtronic PLC and Siemens AG

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cardiac Pacemakers

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Stimulators Spinal cord Deep brain Vagus Nerve Sacral Nerve

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve

Implants Retinal Cochlear

Others

Devices Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Implantable Electroceutical Devices

Non-Invasive Electroceutical Devices

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pain Management

Depression

Epilepsy

Arrhythmia

Tremor

Parkinson’s Disease

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Menstrual migraine

Retinitis Pigmentosa

Spinal Cord Injury

Others

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Speciality Clinics

Homecare Centres

Individual Users

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

