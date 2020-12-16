Electroceutical Devices Market | Market Size, Historical Analysis, Emerging Trends, Future Scope and Opportunity to 2027

Global Electroceutical Devices Market – Insights

Electroceuticals, also known as bioelectronics, are a new category of therapeutic agents that act by targeting the neural circuits of organs. It includes any type of electrical stimulation, which affects and modify functions of the body and neural implants such as cochlear implants, retinal implants or spinal cord stimulators, cardiac pacemakers, and implantable defibrillators. Bioelectric medicine technology is used to record, block, and stimulate neural signals, which can be used to the change the way diseases and injuries are treated. Nerve blocking devices or nerve stimulating devices that are held against the skin or implanted on a nerve can regulate specific nerve activity in order to make specific changes in organ function. Use of electroceutical devices does not lead to side effects such as that of several pharmaceuticals.

Electroceuticals are used in deep brain stimulation (DBS), the electrical stimulation of the vagus nerve, and in the treatment of chronic diseases such as chronic pain, heart ailments, ophthalmic disease, neurological diseases, hearing disorders, and gastrointestinal diseases. Electroceuticals are also used for the treatment of conditions such as cancer, paralysis, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes.

Electrical stimulation and electroceutical treatment effectively restore injury, expediting normal healing and reducing chronic inflammation, biofilms, infection and associated symptoms such as pain and high exudate. In wound management, a small, targeted, electrical current is used to create a physiological change that recompense the impaired biological functions in the wound, starting the healing process in the wound.

The global electroceutical devices market size was valued at US$ 16,141.8 Mn in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Global Electroceutical Devices Market: Drivers

Funding for treatment of disease with electrical stimulation is expected to boost growth of the global electroceutical devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2016, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced US$ 20 million funding for the treatment of disease with electrical stimulation, which aims to improve maps of the peripheral nervous system—the body’s electrical wiring—and generate sophisticated systems that can hack into its codes. Moreover, the funding is part of a US$ 248 million, seven-year program, which the NIH Common Fund announced in 2014.

According to the Data published in Current Pharmaceutical Design Journal in 2017, ion channel and neurotransmitter modulators can act as electroceutical approaches for regulating the growth of cancer. Therefore, increasing incidence of cancer is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to a study conducted by Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care in 2017, four major chronic diseases including cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases were the major cause for 82% deaths in India. Moreover, according to a study conducted by World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, non-communicable diseases are expected to contribute to death of 52 million people by 2030 globally.

High prevalence of diabetes mellitus worldwide is expected to drive growth of the market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2016, an estimated 422 million adults are suffering from diabetes. The major spike in incidence of type 2 diabetes over the last decade (2006-2016) is mainly attributed to high prevalence of obesity. Moreover, incidence of wound and ulcers is also expected to propel growth of the electroceutical devices market. For instance, according to National Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel, 2017 data findings, 2.5 million patients develop pressure ulcer annually, in U.S. Furthermore, pressure ulcer shows national incidence rate of 2.5% in hospitals.

Global Electroceutical Devices Market: Regional Analysis

Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global electroceutical devices market, owing to high prevalence of cancer. For instance, according to American Cancer Society, North America accounted for highest incidence rate of cancer in children as compared to any other region worldwide in 2012. Moreover, according to the same source, in 2012, North America accounted for 13.1% of total estimated cases of cancer worldwide.

Global Electroceutical Devices Market: Trends

Major players in the market are focused on launching disposable products. For instance, Synapse Electroceutical Ltd.: a medical technology company from U.K. offers AccelHeal: a small disposable class IIa portable medical device. Accel-Heal uses the patented Synapse Sequence programmed technology to promote healing in leg ulcers through the use of electroceutical energy.

Global Electroceutical Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global electroceutical devices market include, Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Cochlear Ltd. Sonova Holding AG, Advanced Bionics AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, electroCore, Inc., Biotronik, ReShape Lifesciences, Inc., and LivaNova, PLC.

Global Electroceutical Devices Market: Key Developments

Major players in the market are focused on commercializing their products. For instance, in March 2014, Cancer-Code Corporation (C3) announced issuance of patent which entitles: Method and System for Processing Cancer Cell Electrical Signals for Medical Therapy, which covers an innovative approach to eradicate cancer in humans and animals.

Major players in the market are also focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2016, GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK) merged with Google’s parent company Alphabet to set up a new bioelectric company called Galvani Bioelectronics, which will benefit over 2 billion people suffering from chronic diseases. GSK invested around US$ 615 million for the development of Galvani Bioelectronics.

