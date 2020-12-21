Electroceramics Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players and Potential Forecast Research Report

The semiconductors and electronics industry plays a significant part in technological advancements, which is why the industry is expanding rapidly. For example, as per Fortune Business Insights, the semiconductor market is projected to reach a value of $730.29 billion by 2026, owing to the rising utilization of consumer electronic devices. The manufacturing of different semiconductors and electronic devices needs suitable materials so as not to pose any problems when they are being used. Electroceramics materials are equipped with various properties that make them suitable for usage in the semiconductor and electronics industry. Moreover, with the expansion of this industry, the demand for electroceramics is rising as well.

Ceramic materials that have the ability to perform an electronic function for a specific application area referred to as electroceramics. These materials are utilized in the manufacturing of semiconductors and electronics devices, such as sensors, actuators, capacitors, power distributions devices, and data storage devices, owing to their technological feasibility, ability to maintain economic viability and optimize size and space constraints in the final products. According to a P&S Intelligence, in 2017, the global electroceramics market reached a value of $8,590.9 million and is expected to generate a revenue of $12,084.4 million in 2023, advancing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2018–2023).

The requirement for electroceramics is expected to rise significantly in the coming years in the Asia-Pacific region, primarily because of the growing adoption of these materials in automotive and electronics manufacturing industries. The need for consumer electronic products in developing countries including Taiwan, China, South Korea, India, and Japan is increasing rapidly because of rising disposable income of people. In addition to this, there are large production bases for the manufacturing of communication and information technology goods in the region, which meet the requirement for electronic products across the globe. These factors are leading to the growth of the electroceramics market in the region. In conclusion, electroceramics are being adopted in different industries for different applications because of their ideal properties.

