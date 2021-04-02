Electroceramics Market by Type, Material, Application, Geography and Future Analysis

The electroceramics market size is projected to grow to $12,084.4 million by 2023, from $8,590.9 million in 2017, at a 5.9% CAGR during forecast period.

These materials are also finding widespread application in the consumer electronics and semiconductor industry, where they are being used to manufacture data storage devices, capacitors, power distribution devices, actuators, and sensors. This is because electroceramics are technologically feasible and economically viable, and they do not let economies of scale be lost. Moreover, they also enable the optimization of the size and space constraints in common consumer electronics devices, such as smartphones, computers, laptops, and tablets.

Similarly, the automotive sector is also getting an increasing use out of these materials. With the growing automobile production in Argentina, Russia, Brazil, India, and Thailand, the demand for electroceramics-based sensors is also increasing. These materials are integrated in oxygen sensors, combustion sensors, spark plugs, and knock sensors. They help in the monitoring of the critical qualitative and performance indicators in commercial vehicles, cars, boats/ships, motorcycles, and low-engine power vehicles using gasoline and diesel internal combustion engines (ICE). With the increasing demand for automobiles, the consumption of electroceramics is rising as well.

Market Segmentation by Type

Dielectric Ceramics

Conductive Ceramics

Piezoelectric Ceramics

Magnetic Ceramics

Market Segmentation by Material

Titanate

Zirconate

Alumina

Market Segmentation by Application